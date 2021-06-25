'F--- You Derek': Hollywood Reacts to Chauvin Sentencing

News By TooFab Staff |
AP

"Very disappointing."

Derek Chauvin learned his fate on Friday -- and the reaction in Hollywood was mixed.

The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose filmed death sparked a worldwide movement against racial injustice.

The sentence fell short of the 30 years requested by prosecutors, but went beyond the 12.5 year sentence prescribed under state guidelines.

With good behavior, the 45-year-old could be paroled by his 60th birthday.

Reaction to the news in Hollywood was mixed; some felt it was too lenient, while some described it as a win; others still appeared to simply accept it with muted helplessness:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.