Jared Padalecki 'Gutted' to Learn of Supernatural Spinoff with Jensen Ackles on Twitter

"Dude. Happy for you. Wish I had heard about this some way other than Twitter," Jared tweets in response to Jensen's announcement.

Has the bromance ended so quickly? "Supernatural" just ended its 15-season run with a Covid-delayed finale earlier this season, but now comes news of a spinoff in development with Jensen Ackles' involvement. Did no one tell Jared Padalecki?

After all, you can't have "The Winchesters" without Sammy, can you?

While fans are likely jumping up and down with joy at the idea of a new prequel series following the adventures of John and Mary Winchester, parents to Sam and Dean, they were definitely left a little perplexed with Padalecki's social media response.

The potential series was announced as in development at The CW, with Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel (herself a former "Supernatural" recurring guest star) on board as executive producers, and Jensen set to serve as narrator, telling the story of his parents' fight against the darkness.

Jensen and Danneel are set to produce through their Chaos Machine Productions company, which was developed in 2020 with the expressed goal of expanding the world of "Supernatural."

"We knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the 'Supernatural' origin story," Jensen told Deadline. "I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

The death of Mary Winchester was the focal point for the OG "Supernatural" series, having happened with Sam (Padalecki) was a baby. His father, John, became a monster hunter in response to her death, which in turn became both the burden and responsibility of his sons.

John was played by "The Walking Dead's" Jeffrey Dean Morgan, while Samantha Smith portrayed Mary Winchester. "The Winchesters" is the third attempt to create a spinoff of "Supernatural," following "Bloodlines" and "Wayward Sisters," both of which were developed as backdoor pilots during the show's run.

This time, though, one of the stars of the show is involved and offering his services a la Jim Parsons on "Young Sheldon." Could that make all the difference?

Jared was certainly excited about the possibilities for his on-screen brother's new venture, but also apparently shocked to have only learned about it via Twitter. "Dude. Happy for you," he tweeted. "Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter."

He also lamented that "Sam Winchester" had no involvement in the development of this show. TooFab has reached out to reps for both Jared and Jensen about this exchange, but we've not yet heard back.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021 @jarpad

When a fan asked if Jared was joking, if this was just some of that brotherly good-natured ribbing he and Jensen had become known for across a decade-and-a-half working together, Jared insisted he was dead serious.

"This is the first I've heard about it," he wrote. "I'm gutted."

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021 @jarpad

Certainly, it's been an interesting time for their personal and professional relationship. "Supernatural" was originally scheduled to wrap its 15-season run as part of the 2019/2020 season, but COVID-19 shut down production before they could finish their season.

Meanwhile, Jared had already booked his next project for the network, a remake of Chuck Norris' "Walker, Texas Ranger," now streamlined to just "Walker." That show's premiere wound up delayed so that he and Jensen could finish up their work on "Supernatural" first.