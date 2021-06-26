Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Marriage is 'Certainly Not Picture Perfect'

Instagram

The "Fuller House" actress spoke out on her 25th wedding anniversary.

Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her relationship with husband Valeri Bure on their 25th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the "Fuller House" star shared a slew of snaps from the couple's Pebble Beach Resorts anniversary getaway as she revealed she is often asked to give marriage advice.

"What's the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day," she began. "Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn't willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it's not just a feeling.)"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Candace continued, "No marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours. But through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce 😉."

"I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other 🙌🏼❤️ And I know he does for me ❤️❤️," she concluded.

The actress and the former hockey player wed in 1996 and share daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

Meanwhile, Candace spoke more about her healthy sex life with Valeri last month.

"I think it's important. You've got to keep it up," she told Daily Blast Live. "The longer you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy. I love that. My husband and I do."

"That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage."