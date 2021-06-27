'Leave Britney Alone' Guy, Chris Crocker, Weighs in On Her Conservatorship Testimony

Getty/YouTube

The early viral internet star hears all the cries that he was right, but he doesn't want people to lose their focus -- and he's kind of ready for them to leave him alone.

This whole situation isn't about Chris Crocker or his "Leave Britney Alone" video and its message. It's about Britney Spears finally speaking out against her conservatorship and fighting for her freedom out from under it.

In a series of videos and posts since Britney's blistering conservatorship testimony that rocked the nation, Chris has urged people to stop tagging him in posts saying he was right as the well-meaning sentiments are actually triggering his CPTSD, and it shouldn't be about him, anyway.

"Keep the energy on BRITNEY's voice being HEARD," he posted to his Instagram page on Saturday.

The reluctant internet celebrity went into more depth with a new video on Friday where he detailed some of the harassment he endured after his initial video, while also detailing how he feels about the cries of "he was right" and Britney's current situation.

He was also quick to say that while he appreciates the sentiment behind those cries of support for his message then, he has by no means been a perfect ally for Britney even since then. As a young man, he bought into tabloid stories that Britney hated the video -- he has no idea if she is even aware of them now -- and got angry.

In part that's because of what he was already dealing with. "I was already taking hits from the LGBT community saying I was an embarrassment for crying over a celebrity and I was feminine and gender-expressive at the time, which wasn't accepted," he explained. "But I felt like, I'm taking all these hits, some physical at gay bars, and the person I made this about doesn't like me."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

What he ultimately learned over the ensuing decade or more is that it's not all about him -- a life lesson most learn in their 20s. "Britney doesn't owe me or anyone anything, he said. "So even if she thought I was weird or didn't like the video, that's her prerogative. Literally, I might have thought I was weird, too."

He also tried to deflect from all the vitriol being spewed at other public figures who were perhaps less kind or supportive of Britney over the years. "We've all made mistakes," he insisted. "Hopefully now as a society we're all able to be aware of where things are at. That's what's important. Not trying to rectroactively clap for me or persecute other people, okay? The point is we've all gotten to a point where we see what the f--- is going on."

"This woman has given us enough. She never had to give us anything. All of the art and entertainment and performances and brilliance that she's given us through her art, and just an inspiration for years," he continued. "For that alone, she she doesn't owe us anything and just deserves to be free and happy."

And that was really the ultimate point in the whole message. "I made the 'Leave Britney Alone' video because I felt like people should leave [her] alone," he concluded his thoughts. "And I feel like now, hopefully, the conservatorship ends and she can live her life the way she f------ wants to live it."

In a TikTok video, he applauded that Britney is now speaking out and doesn't really want people paying attention to him or his video from so long ago.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"It's about Britney's voice being heard and that's what I'm so happy about, is she gets to be heard," he said. "No one has to speak for her and I think all we want is for Britney's voice to be heard and for her to have her freedoms, because that's what she deserves."

That's much the same message Britney delivered in her testimony, where she equated life under the conservatorship to "abuse." "I've been in shock. I am traumatized, you know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK, I'm not happy," Britney said. "I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

She painted a horrific picture of abuse from being forced to perform despite her protests to being forbidden to have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency.

"Not only did my family not do a g------ thing, my dad was all for it," she said of the drug. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad ... My whole family did nothing."

She went so far as to say she believed her father, management and everyone involved in the conservatorship should be in jail. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," she added.

After her statement, Spears agreed that further developments in the proceedings relating her conservatorship -- including possibly having it removed -- could be shifted to a more private setting.