Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Talks His Big Coming Out Moment, If She's Enchantress or Not

The actress says the subtlety of that huge moment for the MCU was absolutely intentional.

There's been this prevailing theory since she was first introduced that Sophia Di Martino's female Loki variant in the Disney+ series is actually Marvel's Enchantress, but while fans were speculating on that front, something else huge happened.

In the third episode of "Loki" this past week, Tom Hiddleston's title character rather subtly came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, perhaps appropriately while in conversation with Di Martino's character, named Sylvie.

It's worth noting that the Enchantress' real name in the Marvel comic book universe is Sylvie Lushton. But is that confirmation of her real identity, or just an Easter egg to torment fans.

"All I know is that the character is inspired by the comics, but she’s Sylvie," Di Martino told Deadline, while insisting "this is an entirely new backstory for her."

Now, "WandaVision" pulled a similar trick, having fans speculating all season long that Kathryn Hahn's Agnes was actually the witch Agatha Harkness. In that case, the fan theories proved correct. So are they right again, or is it too obvious, so Marvel is up to something else?

While there's more time for speculation on that front, as both Lokis are still trapped on a parallel world facing certain doom, there is no more speculation necessary when it comes to Loki's sexual identity.

In the latest episode, while the two were trapped and chatting, Sylvie asked Loki, "How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince."

"A bit of both," Loki replied. "I suspect the same as you." The pair then bonded on having never had anything "real" when it comes to relationships. The bond of two Lokis or just kindred spirits?

The revelation was a huge development for the MCU itself, as Loki became the first officially out character for the sprawling interconnected universe. On the comic book side of things he's been out for a while now.

As such, and with fans clamoring for it to happen for years now, Di Martino said that the cast and director Kate Herron were "aware how important it was." She said that Herron was "really keen on getting that into the show."

"People have been waiting for it for a long time, and it was in the comics for a long time," she said. "It was really important to us, to her and a lot of people."

As for the big moment itself, when it came time to film it, the strategy was to not make it a big moment at all. "In terms of playing it, we just played it like any other scene," said Di Martino. "It’s two acquaintances having a chat on the train."