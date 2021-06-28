Cardi B Shares Nude Pregnancy Photo with Offset, Sweet Shot with Daughter Kulture

Getty

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy."

Cardi B is sharing stunning new photos of her growing baby bump.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after announcing she's expecting her and husband Offset's second child, the 28-year-old rapper took to social media to post two gorgeous pregnancy shots.

In the first photo, above, Cardi can be seen posing nude and showing off her belly as Offset, 29, hugs her from behind, cradling Cardi's baby bump.

"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she captioned the shot. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗."

As shown in the second image, below, Cardi and Offset's daughter, Kulture, who turns three next month, poses with her mom, placing her left hand on Cardi's stomach.

In the post's caption, Cardi opened up about Kulture becoming a big sister, sharing that she believes her daughter and her second child will have a relationship not unlike the one she has with her younger sister, Hennessy, 25.

"I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wrote in the caption. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Cardi revealed her pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night. The Grammy winner joined Offset during Migos' performance, rapping her verse of the group's new song, "Type S----." When Cardi came out on stage, her growing baby bump was on full display.

The "Hustlers" star also shared a nude photo highlighting her pregnancy belly on social media. In the pic, Cardi appeared to be fully nude aside from a white mold that covered her chest and baby bump. She posted her with her hands on her stomach.

"#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn" she captioned the shot.

Cardi and Offset began dating in early 2017 and have had an on-again-off-again relationship. The couple secretly married in September 2017. In April 2018, Cardi announced she was pregnant with the pair's first child during a performance on "Saturday Night Live." Cardi and Offset welcomed their daughter in July 2018. In December 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split, but the two later got back together. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, however, it was confirmed in October that the couple had reconciled.