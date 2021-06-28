Iggy Azalea Hits Back at Fans Demanding She Speak Out In Support of Britney Spears

Getty

"She can use me if she needs my voice," said Spears' "Pretty Girls" collaborator.

Iggy Azalea made it clear she has shown nothing but support toward Britney Spears, after the latter's fans demanded Azalea and other pop stars speak out against Spears' conservatorship.

Over the weekend, a tweet criticizing Britney's "creative collaborators" including Iggy, will.i.am, Rihanna, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy for "remaining silent" amid Spears' conservatorship battle went viral. But Azalea, who released the 2015 single "Pretty Girls" with Britney, didn't take the criticism lightly.

Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 25, 2021 @IGGYAZALEA

First, one of Iggy's fans replied to the original tweet writing, "One, Iggy did speak about it and yall dragged her for it so it’s weird now that y’all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary."

Azalea responded to that comment, writing, "Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater."

When another fan replied, OMG yeah i remember that but i think you should tell how all that was," Azalea added, "I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me."

In additional tweeted, Azalea said she was "absolutely here" to support anyone "in a way that's helpful and also mindful." She added, "Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good."

She also wrote, "I've done what I'm supposed to do, I've reached out. I'm not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE."

As Iggy's fans and Azalea herself acknowledged, this isn't the first time she's spoken out about her frustrations with Spears' team. When their song flopped back in 2015, she took to Twitter to write, "It's difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc. unfortunately im just featured...."

When her comment was picked up by one media outlet calling it "shade" toward Spears and her team, Iggy responded writing, "my comment is factual, it applies to any song. I don't have to suck the woman's a------ 24/7 to be her friend, do I?"

In 2016, she also spoke on "Watch What Happens Live" about what it was like working with Britney's team, claiming people came to her home and "checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, give it to her or something" before a lunch together.

"Wait, Britney had advance people come scope out the place?" host Andy Cohen asked. "Yeah, to make sure I wasn't a bad influence. And I'm not. I passed the test!" said Azalea, who added that Spears' team was "very nice."

"I was like, 'I promise, I'm not gonna do anything bad. I just want to have lunch,'" she added. "I mean, I don't do anything weird. I don't have, like, a crack den."

Azalea's new comments come after revived interest in the #FreeBritney movement amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears in control of both her personal and professional life. Last Wednesday, Britney herself spoke out about the situation for the first time, during a blistering and heartbreaking 20-minute statement in court.