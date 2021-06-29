Bachelorette Katie Torn Over Thomas and His Bachelor Aspirations -- Blake Tries to Crash Party

ABC

The house calls Thomas a manipulator and a liar because he was honest about considering a possible shot to become the next Bachelor -- meanwhile, Katie's been picturing Hometowns with him.

Is it honesty or manipulation? Is it that there is no room for the ugly truth of going onto a show like "The Bachelorette," or is it a case of someone genuinely using Katie Thurston in hopes of elevating their own platform and possibly becoming the next Bachelor.

That's what Thomas has been accused of after he openly admitted that at the beginning of this process, that possibility was in his mind. But what does that mean? Did no other man think of that, even though more than likely the next Bachelor will come from among them?

Thomas doesn't help his case by evading direct questions and talking out of both sides of his mouth like the politician he claimed he was this week, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's quite the monster the guys in the house are making him out to be. Unless, of course, he is.

That's the biggest rub about his situation, and those of some others. It's sometimes impossible to tell what's real and what isn't. This week, after he talked to Katie directly and honestly about how he came into the show, insisting he was there for her now, the guys went so far as to doubt even that happened.

Since we know it did, it casts doubt with us on their over-the-top hatred of the guy. It could be because Karl left last week and Cody the week before, so they needed someone else to target. It's interesting how they're always united to protect Katie, but is this mob mentality, or is there something there?

To Tell or Not to Tell

Everyone seemed on the same page that Thomas is a piece of garbage who needs to get taken to the curb immediately, but they were not on the same page about what to do with that information. With him not on this week's group date, it could have been a non-issue.

Already, time with Katie had been derailed over and over again with drama and the fear that these guys may be here for the wrong reasons. Could they go one episode without bringing it up again? Should they?

That was the question they faced, as Tré decided he was more than willing to sacrifice quality time with Katie to tell her the truth about Thomas (or at least their version of the truth ... which may be the actual truth ... reality is hard). Andrew S was on the exact opposite side of that, which proved to be a minority opinion.

Still, none of the other guys stepped up to talk about Thomas on the night, until Tré did so. For his troubles, Katie thanked him for his honesty and gave him the Group Date rose. She really does appreciate people being real with her. She's proven time and again to have good instincts and has been brutal with those she believes aren't there for her.

As expected, Tré's reveal derailed pretty much the end of the episode. But before we get into Thomas' desperate mea culpa before the Rose Ceremony -- and whether or not it worked for him -- we aren't quite ready to leave this Group Date yet.

"Let Me Show You the 50 States"

We've seen some weird s--- on this show before, but this might just take the cake. And we're not talking about the one that was shoveled down as part of Katie's poorly named Truth or Dare competition earlier in the day (when life was still innocent and joyful and free of Thomas talk).

While we all giggled at these ripped men lamenting that they had to eat a carb to win Katie over -- though none hesitated in doing so -- nothing was funnier than their attempts at pillow talk whispered into a giant fake ear.

They had to go for a minute and Katie, Kaitlyn and Tayshia insisted to the guys that they could not hear what was said. This was an absolute lie, as Michael A learned in the most awkward way possible. Of course, that was all on him.

While the ladies thought Andrew S was "sexy" with his terrible fake British accent, which we disagreed with, we absolutely agreed that we have no idea what the hell Michael was thinking and doing with his bizarre "50 States" dirty talk.

Whose mind even goes there? And why, when he was done, did he actually think that went well. Michael was having a pretty good season, but Katie really has to process that this might be the kind of talk he'll drop if he makes it to Fantasy Suites. Could have have doomed his chances?

Normally, we don't applaud kicking someone when they're down, but Michael had no idea he was down so maybe he needed to be made aware that that ish was just weird. So we were dying when Katie shouted after him, "How's Florida?" She should have said "Texas."

Rose Ceremony Unlike Any Other

With Tré, Connor B and Michael A already enjoying their date roses, there were a dozen roses left on the dais with 15 guys left sweating for one of them. But before the Cocktail Party could even begin, Thomas threw his first Hail Mary of the night. It would not be the last.

He became the second guy this week to surprise Katie -- more on that in a bit -- but the first to do so by aggressively getting in her space. Now, it's important to note that Katie told Kaitlyn and Tayshia that she really did see Thomas going far into the competition.

She has believed his sincerity and his heart, despite everything, until this onslaught from the house came at her against him yet again. It's odd that these guys are just piling on one guy after the other, but in every case it seems they've been right. This one is harder to read.

That's because Thomas is very hard to read. Is he just awkward and stoic and almost emotionless? Is he devastated because his hopes with Katie are going down the toilet? Or is he devastated that his hopes and dreams of becoming the Bachelor are definitely flushed?

No matter what Katie was going to do, he'd shot himself in the foot with the house already, to the point they didn't even believe the truth anymore. Again, his arrogant expressions and deadpan tone certainly don't help.

When Katie didn't give him a clear answer in her room, Thomas tried again right before the Rose Ceremony with what certainly sounded like a (poorly) scripted speech. And then, the roses started to fly and Katie did something never before seen on a Bachelor Nation show.

She picked up the last rose on the dais and said Thomas' name. Knowing how this show operates, the other guys' jaws literally dropped as we cut to commercial -- it was the most dramatic moment ever, Chris Harrison would have said.

When we came back, we saw Thomas again encroach into Katie's personal space, but this time she took a step back and then dressed him down in a way that was shockingly harsh, considering what she'd been saying about him.

Here's the thing, though. There were 12 roses. She handed out 11 and then very pointedly did not give Thomas the 12th. Instead, she showed him the door, and with that same stoic expression, he left without a word. We may never know his truth.

But we also know that Katie did not turn around and give that rose to another guy, instead only save 11 of them. This is a woman who is throwing the rulebook out the window. We can respect her saying that there's no reason to string anyone along. When it's over, it's over. And for Christian, Conor C and David ... well, it was over.

Locked Out in His Underwear

Blake Moynes was a bit of a goofball on the last season of "The Bachelorette," where he technically dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia. But here's the rub. Not only has he been on this show before, not only is this the fourth episode and third Rose Ceremony, he and Katie have chatted.

Now, they'd not met in person, but in the era of Covid, who has? They'd chatted via DM when he started hitting her up after watching her on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor." These two have history, and now he wants in the house.

Well, with Thomas out, the rest of the guys are probably looking for someone to gang up on so they can collectively say they're protecting Katie. Blake joining the house might just be the perfect recipe to give them that target.

After getting talked up a lot by Tayshia and then having a meaningful heart-to-heart in the courtyard, Katie went to deliver her ultimate decision to him right after the Rose Ceremony. That allowed her to catch him in his underwear.

Insisting he didn't have a robe, he came out with a hoodie on in his boxer briefs -- which she definitely noticed (more than once) -- to the news that she was inviting him to join her season. And just like that, it looks like we have another front-runner.

We did kind of laugh at Blake getting locked out of his hotel room in said underwear, because that's absolutely the personality he displayed on his last season. He's the sincere goofball. But Katie has a goofy side. And again, they've talked.

Unlike every other guy on this show, Blake knows how it works. And he has history with the Bachelor, who also has some insight into him from his own appearance in a previous season. Talk about advantages.

We're not doubting that he's there because he's into her, but he does seem to be playing without a handicap compared to pretty much everyone else at this point, which isn't necessarily fair to them. It also delegitimizes this process if anyone from Bachelor Nation who's into the new lead can just show up and try to crash it (as we've now seen twice with a 50/50 success rate).

Time will tell how well Blake does, but the teaser for next week's show indicates he's off to a pretty strong start. What will be even more interesting will be how the guys react to him. And if they don't all gang up against him, who will they turn on next? It has to be someone, right?

"Mansion" Chatter

"Thomas wants to be the Bachelor. He wants to be famous. And Katie is his ticket. That's what really, really pisses me off." --Hunter

"I had a lot of respect for Thomas at the beginning of this. I thought he was a good dude, but really he's just a good talker." --Quartney

"I think Katie's going to be impressed. I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I just don't want to throw up, dude." --Tré (psyching himself up for Katie's Truth or Dare)

"I haven't had a carb in seven years, dude." --Mike P (looking at a plate of Twinkies)

"I'm crying because I love you so much." --Greg (after eating two habanero peppers)

"Technically it's the first time Greg said he loved me. It totally counts. I'm telling myself it counts." --Katie

"I've never had anyone understand me." --Andrew S (to Katie)

"If tonight is about truth, there are things about Thomas that should be brought to her attention, and I'm gonna tell her the truth." --Tré (preparing to ruin group date)

"You don't have to go and ruin everyone's time. She will figure it out. I know she will." --Andrew S

"You check boxes that no one else has." -- Blake (to Katie)

"There's one way to not be the Bachelor, and that's to tell everyone that you want to be the Bachelor." --Kaitlyn

"I felt I owed her that respect of having that conversation before dumping that on her on the Rose Ceremony. And the last thing I wanted was to take up any more time from your guys' conversation." --Thomas (to the guys)

"It's midnight, brother." --Christian

"The person you are is exactly the person I have been seeking." --Michael A (not talking about Thomas)

"Katie. I would like to openly acknowledge and apologize for any thought in any moment that I wasn't here for the right reasons. And to the guys, I want to openly acknowledge and apologize for any times of disrespect that you guys didn't deserve. Most importantly, any time that I diminished the value that you guys have as men. Thank you." --Thomas (at start of Rose Ceremony)

"Thomas. You told me things I wanted to hear, but what I learned about you tonight is that you're selfish, unkind and a liar. Your 'Bachelor' audition ends tonight. So get out." --Katie (to Thomas)