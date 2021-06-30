Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Gives Update on Cancer Battle: 'Hellish For Me'

Getty

The rock star compared chemotherapy to feeling like a "poisoned electrified zombie."

Mark Hoppus gave his fans an update on how he is doing after recently sharing his cancer diagnosis.

"I feel much better than yesterday," the Blink-182 member said during a Blinko stream via Twitch on Monday. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today. So we'll take it as a win."

He added, "The only thing is that this round I've been more nauseous which I don't like."

While he has not revealed what type of cancer he is battling, Hoppus did go into detail about how the latest round of chemotherapy was a "good one," allowing him to watch movies, clean the house and play with his dogs.

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds," he added.

Earlier in the day, according to Hoppus, he told his wife that he would like to visit Lake Como when he is feeling better.

"I mean, if I get better, I want to go everywhere again. I would like to see the whole world again -- several times. Look, I'm saying 'if' rather than 'when' because I don't want to jinx it. I'm not saying it to be fatalist. I'm saying it because I don't want to jinx it."

He also noted he can't go to Dodgers games or hang out with friends because his white blood cell count is "way too low," which means he is "stuck trying to get better."

"That's alright, I'll take it," he said.

Last week, Hoppus took to his Instagram to announce he had been undergoing cancer treatment for the past three months.

"It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."