Lisa Rinna 'A Lot Nervous' About Amelia Gray Hamlin-Scott Disick Relationship

Bravo/Instagram

Rinna reveals how she and Harry Hamlin really feel about their daughter's relationship, as Lisa's RHOBH costars also weigh in.

Erika Jayne's split from Tom Girardi isn't the only May-December relationship getting some airtime on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

On Wednesday's new episode, Lisa Rinna finally opened up about her 20-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin dating 37-year-old Scott Disick, as the couple's relationship started to become more serious.

After headlines started to come out linking the two, Rinna said Amelia first told her the two were just friends. She finally realized there was something more going on when her daughter sent her a video of them together at the beach, which was followed by more paparazzi shots of them sharing PDA.

As she told Erika the news, Jayne exclaimed, "Oh, Amelia ... what the f---?!" Rinna agreed, shouting, "It's a what the f--- moment. You're like, 'What the f---? She's 19, he's 37 with three kids, hello!'"

In a confessional, Rinna admitted she only knew who Scott was because of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. When Erika said she was "a little nervous" about the pairing, Rinna added, "I'm a lot nervous about it."

After Erika admitted she's "not the person" to be judging anyone in this situation, she also wondered how Harry Hamlin felt about it. Noting he was in a relationship with Ursula Andress when she was 44 and he was 28, Rinna said, "He's calm about it. I'm a little more like, 'Aw, Jesus!"

Rinna said she's of the mindset the relationship is just "a phase" and hadn't really been speaking about it in the public because she didn't want to bring any more attention to it. She added that she hadn't heard from any of the Kardashians and thought about texting Kris Jenner, but didn't. She was happy, however, that this was a "new headline" associated with Amelia, who had really only been in the news related to her eating disorder struggles in the past.

As Lisa and Erika were out shopping for Christmas presents, Erika wondered if Rinna would be getting anything for Scott. After Lisa wondered why she couldn't just "send Scott over to your place," Erika joked, "He is not into me, honey, I am too old!"

The subject came up again at the end of the hour, when all the women met up for a cocktail party hosted by Kyle Richards.

"I have a question for everybody, when I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him Lord?" Rinna posed to the group. Kathy Hilton replied immediately, saying she did and should also "do a little curtsey" when they meet.

"He's too damn old and he's got three kids. That is not a good match," Kyle then exclaimed -- getting an "I KNOW!" out of Rinna in return.

In a series of confessionals, all the women were asked if they'd be "freaked out" with their own daughters dating an older man. Erika, of course, said no, Kyle said she "wouldn't allow it," Garcelle gave a "Hell no!" and Sutton said she'd "lock her up in the house, take away her cell phone and spank her." Kathy Hilton, meanwhile, said that as someone whose daughters have been in the public eye, it could be "worse."

Garcelle also explained how she could relate to the situation, saying she initially wasn't thrilled when one of her sons began dating a woman with three kids and had a child of their own. While she said "it was a really rough time for a very long time," she also said his family now is "the best thing that's ever happened." She added, "You cannot judge a book by its cover."

Though the conversation ended with Richards telling Rinna "this too shall pass," expect Scott and Amelia to come up again next week as a preview teased Harry chiming in on it himself.