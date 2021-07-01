Iggy Azalea Supports Britney Spears' Claims About Dad Jamie: 'She Is Not Exaggerating or Lying'

Getty

Azalea claims Jamie Spears thrust an NDA on her moments before a performance with Britney at the Billboard Music Awards.

Iggy Azalea is continuing to support Britney Spears during her conservatorship battle, saying she "personally witnessed" some of the behavior the pop star "detailed in regards to her father" Jamie Spears during her blistering court testimony last week.

Azalea and Spears collaborated on the 2015 single "Pretty Girls," a song she has said in the past flopped because Britney's team wouldn't promote it aside from one performance at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. While this isn't the first time Azalea has spoken out about Britney's situation, she's now claiming Jamie used similar "tactics" Britney described in court on her personally.

In a post she simply captioned "#FreeBritney" on social media Wednesday night -- shortly after a judge denied a request from Britney's lawyer to replace Jamie as the conservator of her estate, per TMZ.

"It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal," Azalea began.

"During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying."

"I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink," Azalea continued. "Why is that even Necessary?"

These comments echo what she said during a 2016 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." After she was asked what it was like working with Britney's team, she claimed people came to her home and "checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, give it to her or something" before a lunch together.

As her Twitter statement continued, Azalea opened up about an alleged interaction she had with Jamie that left a bad taste in her mouth.

"Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before the BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage," she claimed. "The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show."

"Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems," she concluded, "and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all."

During her testimony last week, Spears said she was put on lithium after saying no to her Las Vegas show.

"You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, if you stay on it longer than five months. But he put me on that and I felt drunk," she said. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad."

Throughout the rest of her appearance, Spears painted a horrific picture of her situation, also claiming her conservatorship wouldn't allow her to get her IUD removed.