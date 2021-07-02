Hollywood Reacts to Meghan McCain Exiting The View

Getty

Some stars wished her luck, while others celebrated the news.

Celebrities let their feelings known about the news of Meghan McCain exiting "The View" at the end of July.

On Thursday, the conservative co-host announced she would be leaving the ABC talk show after four years, saying she wanted to focus on her family while living in Washington D.C.

Love you @MeghanMcCain 💕 Im excited for what comes next!!! 🌟 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) July 1, 2021 @erikajayne

100% certain that @MeghanMcCain best days lie ahead as a conservative commentator and thought-leader among her generation.



Meghan is highly intelligent, feisty, patriotic and stands up for her causes.



I wonder where she got that from?

https://t.co/7aZytVbsLo — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 1, 2021 @LindseyGrahamSC

"This was not an easy decision," she explained. "It took a lot of thought counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends. COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way, at least for me, the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

After the news broke, Hollywood took to social media to share their reactions, with some stars paying tribute to Meghan and wishing her well, as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jane tweeted, "Love you @MeghanMcCain💕 Im excited for what comes next!!! 🌟."

Even politicians lavished praise, with Senator Lindsey Graham referencing Meghan's late father Senator John McCain, writing "100% certain that @MeghanMcCain best days lie ahead as a conservative commentator and thought-leader among her generation. Meghan is highly intelligent, feisty, patriotic and stands up for her causes. I wonder where she got that from?"

Oh good I can do the show again! https://t.co/9qGXb4cD8u — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 1, 2021 @billyeichner

I will be replacing all of the women of The View. Thank you, this is a press release. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 1, 2021 @RandyRainbow

A fair amount of Tinseltown, however, celebrated the idea of Meghan not returning, as Billy Eichner shared, "Oh good I can do the show again!" and Adam Rippon said, "Nature is healing."

Actress Piper Perabo was even quick to suggest a replacement, activist and writer Charlotte Clymer, as she posted, "I nominate @cmclymer for next host to join #TheView ⚡️📺."

Others on social media followed her lead, with comedian Randy Rainbow quipping, "I will be replacing all of the women of The View. Thank you, this is a press release."

Keep reading for more reactions, below.

Dear @TheView,



It’s about time. It’s also long passed time for @cmclymer and @RandyRainbow to grace your stage. Please consider these upgrades!



Sincerely,

Brian…and America — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) July 1, 2021 @BrianSimsPA

I just saw video of @JoyVBehar making faces while @MeghanMcCain was gracefully explaining why it was time for her to leave @TheView. I think we all know why Meghan is leaving, and Joy is one of the reasons. Good luck to the next woman entering the lion’s den. You’ll need it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 2, 2021 @JaniceDean

Today Meghan McCain revealed that she's leaving The View, because she was offered the lead in the Precious Moments movie pic.twitter.com/NUzFSR2NcB — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) July 1, 2021 @PaulRudnickNY

I’m sad @MeghanMcCain is leaving The View. My cereal & orange will be bitter… #fightme 😔 — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) July 2, 2021 @AdoreDelano