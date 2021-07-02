Hollywood Reacts to Meghan McCain Exiting The View

Some stars wished her luck, while others celebrated the news.

Celebrities let their feelings known about the news of Meghan McCain exiting "The View" at the end of July.

On Thursday, the conservative co-host announced she would be leaving the ABC talk show after four years, saying she wanted to focus on her family while living in Washington D.C.

"This was not an easy decision," she explained. "It took a lot of thought counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends. COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way, at least for me, the way I'm looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

After the news broke, Hollywood took to social media to share their reactions, with some stars paying tribute to Meghan and wishing her well, as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jane tweeted, "Love you @MeghanMcCain💕 Im excited for what comes next!!! 🌟."

Even politicians lavished praise, with Senator Lindsey Graham referencing Meghan's late father Senator John McCain, writing "100% certain that @MeghanMcCain best days lie ahead as a conservative commentator and thought-leader among her generation. Meghan is highly intelligent, feisty, patriotic and stands up for her causes. I wonder where she got that from?"

A fair amount of Tinseltown, however, celebrated the idea of Meghan not returning, as Billy Eichner shared, "Oh good I can do the show again!" and Adam Rippon said, "Nature is healing."

Actress Piper Perabo was even quick to suggest a replacement, activist and writer Charlotte Clymer, as she posted, "I nominate @cmclymer for next host to join #TheView ⚡️📺."

Others on social media followed her lead, with comedian Randy Rainbow quipping, "I will be replacing all of the women of The View. Thank you, this is a press release."

