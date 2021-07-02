Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Name After Mac Miller's Brother Slams Intended Homage to Late Rapper

Getty

MGK portrays a troubled rising star in music for the film inspired by the real-life stories of several young rappers including Mac, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and Lil Peep.

Machine Gun Kelly is set to take on the role of an up-and-coming rapper battling through challenges in his own life for his next film project, but first it's going to undergo a name change after an intended homage was not well-received.

There have been critics on social media since it was announced the film would be called "Good News," as that's also the name of the late Mac Miller's first posthumous single from his 2020 album, "Circles."

It's no coincidence, though, as the film was inspired by Miller's life, along with the stories of rappers like Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke and Lil Peep. All four artists died young, and within the last five years, even as their stars were rising. The film is expected to depict the last days of MGK's fictional troubled character.

"f--- you. f--- your movie. at least change the title," posted Miller's brother, Miller McCormick, to his Instagram Stories, as captured by Complex at the time.

While defending the intent of the film not as a biopic of any particular artist, and the title of it as an homage to Miller, the production company nevertheless acknowledged the criticism and decided to make a change.

"Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life," said Rivulet Media in a statement received by E! News.

"We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."

Production on the film is expected to begin next week, per Deadline. The project's new name has not yet been announced.