Major Celebs Who Ended Up Marrying Non-Famous People

Getty

Sometimes celebrities are just looking for a little normalcy in their lives!

Hollywood may be full of A-list power couples but some of the longest lasting relationships aren't about star power at all. Some celebrities purposely choose to date outside of their famous circle of friends and wind up finding really wonderful people who live their lives completely out of the spotlight.

Even though their partners may not know what it’s like to work on a film set or have millions of adoring fans, they provide some much needed balance outside the glitz and glam of Hollywood. These long term, successful marriages prove that romances between celebrities and everyday people aren't just for fan fiction!

Find out which celebs tied the knot with some non-famous folks...

1. Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly met her real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez while she was searching for a new home outside of Los Angeles. Her team hired Dalton to assist with house hunting and when Ariana saw a photo of him, she knew they had to meet.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and by the end of the year, they were engaged. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ariana's Santa Barbara home in May of 2021.

2. Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney met through a mutual friend in 2018. Although they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, things seemed to move fast for the couple who tied the knot in 2019. Jennifer later called Cooke the "greatest person" she’s ever met.

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married.' I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully...He's my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, 'You can’t leave!'" Jennifer said on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast.

3. George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin

It may be hard to consider human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin just a normal person when she’s accomplished so much in her career. George reportedly met Amal when they were introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner party in Italy in 2013. In fact, George's agent predicted the two would tie the knot before they even met.

"I got a call from my agent who said, 'I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry.' It really worked out that way," George said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

After meeting, the duo chatted and emailed back and forth before things took a romantic turn. They got married the following year and welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017.

4. Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed and his author wife Fatima Farheen Mirza randomly met while sharing the same table at a coffee shop in New York City. The meeting went down sometime while Riz was preparing for his role in "Sound of Metal" and their friendship eventually turned into a romance. The couple later tied the knot in a very intimate wedding at the end of 2020.

"We both sat down at the same table in a cafe where we both turned up to write. We were jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting. We struck up a friendship and then reconnected down the line," Riz said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."

5. Matt Damon & Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon met his future wife Luciana Barroso while she was working as a bartender at Miami’s Crobar. Matt was in town to film “Stuck On You” and after a day of work, the crew convinced him to join them for a drink.

“They said, ‘Come on,’ and kind of dragged me along. I literally saw her across a crowded room and eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would have crossed if that didn’t happen,” Matt said on “The Ellen Show,” adding, “When you’re tired, suck it up and go to the bar and you might meet your wife.”

6. Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin casually met his wife Hilaria while they were both dining at a New York City restaurant. At the time, Hilaria was working as a yoga instructor at the studio that she helped open after graduating college. Five months after they began dating, they moved in together and eventually tied the knot.

“I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’” Hilaria revealed in their New York Times wedding announcement.

7. Jerry & Jessica Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld met his future wife Jessica while they were working out at a Reebok gym in New York City. Their meeting was somewhat controversial because Jessica was actually recently married at the time. Jerry unknowingly approached Jessica, who says she had been struggling in her relationship and he was able to offer her some comfort.

“I was going through a difficult time, and I was approached by Jerry Seinfeld and he attempted to make me laugh, and I was really not interested in being entertained at that moment. He came around again and said something funny, and I actually had to laugh,” Jessica told The New York Times.

Jessica later broke things off with her husband and a year later, she was engaged to Jerry.

8. Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe first met when they were attending boarding school in England. While Eddie attended an all-boys school and Hannah’s was just for girls, the future couple crossed paths when Eddie joined a group of boys to walk in a charity fashion show organized by Hannah’s classmates. Eddie and Hannah quickly became friends but things didn’t turn romantic for another 12 years!

“She was very beautiful and very funny and she loves the arts and theater just as I do, so we became friends,” Eddie told Daily Mail, adding that things changed when he was making “Les Miserables.”

“I’d finished rehearsals and was about to start shooting in a few days and so I said to myself, ‘I’m going to go to Florence for a quick break and write or do something like that. Before I went, Hannah and I were on a sort of date — we’d been good friends for 12 years — and we had a wonderful evening and I suddenly said, ‘You don’t want to come to Florence with me next week, do you?’ She said, ‘That’s absurd, you don’t mean it.’ I said, ‘Yes I do!’ So our first proper date was in Florence,” Eddie concluded.

9. Emma Stone & Dave McCary

Emma Stone reportedly met her husband, “Saturday Night Live” writer Dave McCary, when she was making an appearance on the show. While the couple have been extremely private about their relationship, they announced their engagement in 2019 after a few years of dating. Dave even reportedly proposed in the “SNL” offices where they first met! In 2020, the duo are said to have tied the knot in a small ceremony and welcomed their first child several months later.

10. Paul Rudd & Julie Yaeger

Paul Rudd met his wife Julie Yaeger at his publicist’s office in New York City, where she was working as a publicist herself. Paul was reportedly late to an audition and Julie offered to drop the luggage he was carrying at his friend’s apartment. He later asked her out to lunch and they soon began dating. After eight years together, they tied the knot in 2003 and now share two children.

11. Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman

In 2008, Anne Hathaway met her now-husband Adam Shulman, an actor and jewelry designer, through a mutual friend at the Palm Springs Film Festival. She says that she immediately told her friend that she was going to marry Adam.

“I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time...I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him...It was scary. But as the days wore on it kept on getting better and better. I found that the love I found for him made me more trusting of everyone,” Anne told Harper’s Bazaar.

12. Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer met her award-winning chef husband Chris Fischer through her personal assistant Molly. Chris happened to be Molly’s brother and in 2017, Molly suggested that Chris come to Amy’s vacation home to cook for her. The duo formed a platonic friendship and when Amy later asked Chris to help cater a dinner for her friend's birthday party, sparks began to fly.

"It just felt like we were hosting this party together. He was cooking and I was getting things ready and we wanted everyone to have a really good time. And I was like, 'Uh oh. You know? I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places. And we were looking at each other a little bit longer. And it just changed,” Amy told Howard Stern.

Things moved fast for the couple and they tied the knot in February of the following year. They went on to welcome their first child in 2019.

13. Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers met his future wife Alexi Ashe while they were both attending the same wedding. While Alexi works as a human rights attorney, her sister was working on the set of “Saturday Night Live,” which is how she ended up at the nuptials that brought them together.

“I met her at Chris Kattan's wedding. Her sister worked in the set design department of “SNL.” It was [love at first sight]. I had a sense that she was the closest I'd ever met to someone who I could see myself with. Pretty much right away,” Seth told YourTango.

14. Kevin & Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas met his wife Danielle while they were both vacationing at the same resort in the Bahamas. At the time, Danielle was working as a hairdresser in her hometown in New Jersey. At first, Danielle didn’t seem interested in Kevin because he was living across the country in LA, but her older sister gave Danielle’s number to the Jonas Brother so they could keep in touch.

“You know how you're supposed to meet somebody and call like two or three days later? Well, I cyberstalked her after we met and cyberstalked to see what flight she was going to be on coming home, and then I called her the minute she landed. That might have been a little overboard, but I just went for it,” Kevin told Glamour.

Clearly things worked out because the duo started dating and then tied the knot in December of 2009.

15. Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon’s husband Jim Toth may not be famous but he does run in a pretty exclusive crowd thanks to his job at the Creative Artists Agency representing A-list talent. The couple first crossed paths while they were attending the same party and Jim had to step in to stop his friend from drunkenly hitting on Reese.

"It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me...Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person,” Reese told Elle.

The couple began dating shortly after the encounter and were married the following year.

16. Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran first became friends with his future wife Cherry Seaborn when he was in high school. The duo lost touch when she headed to college in the U.S. but a mutual friend later helped reconnect them. The couple later tied the knot and have since welcomed a baby girl.

“One of our best friends worked on my tour, so when we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected through our mutual friend. She’s great,” Ed told Us Weekly.