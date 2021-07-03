Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After TLC Canceled Counting On

Getty

The show was axed after 11 seasons in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges.

"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," the couple said in a statement released Saturday. "Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculou -- following God is an exciting adventure!"

They reflected on the "most treasured moments" during their run, such as being able to testify to fans that children are a "special gift from God."

"We've had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you -- including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced," they continued. "We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years."

They added, "We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!"

Wrapping up their statement, the Duggars said, "We are forever grateful for our film crew and so many others behind the scenes who have become like family to us over the years. The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always, and we look forward to discovering what's next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!"

On Tuesday, TLC announced they would be not be renewing "Counting On" after 11 seasons.

"TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," read the network's statement.

The news came amid Josh Duggar's child pornography scandal. The 33-year-old reality star was arrested in April for downloading child sexual abuse images online and possessing material depicting sexual abuse of minors under the age of 12, according to prosecutors. Josh, who pleaded not guilty, was released from jail one week after he was arrested.

Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count if convicted.

"Counting On" was a spinoff of the TLC hit, "19 Kids and Counting," which ran for 10 seasons from 2008 to 2015.

Back in 2015, TLC canceled "19 Kids and Counting" after reports of Josh molesting five underage girls came to light, according to media reports.

His younger sisters, Jill and Jessa, came forward at the time to reveal they were two of the victims in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Josh, who was 27 at the time, said in a statement, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends."

He subsequently resigned as executive director of the lobbying arm of the Family Research Council in Washington.

Three months later, Josh admitted to cheating on his wife through the use of the Ashley Madison website.