Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne Johnson and Other Celebs Considering a Run For Political Office

Getty

"If it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."

Celebrities can be outspoken about their political views but it's only a select few that actually attempt to turn their passion for politics into a new career. And following Donald Trump's presidential term, a new wave of famous faces are ready to give politics a try.

From Dwayne Johnson to Shaquille O'Neal, these stars have all recently expressed interest in kicking off a campaign for a seat in a political office. While it's yet to be seen if these celebs will actually run when the time comes, it honestly seems like they might have a pretty good shot!

Continue reading to find out what celebrities we may see in office one day…

Matthew McConaughey has expressed an interest in running for governor of Texas in the upcoming 2022 election. Matthew has even reportedly been having conversations with influential people in political circles in the Lone Star State.

"It's a true consideration. I'm looking into now again, 'What is my leadership role?' Because I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into now?" Matthew said on "The Balance Voice" podcast.

Caitlyn Jenner has long expressed an interest in politics but now she's actually acting on it! The former Olympian and reality star recently launched a bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom after the GOP gathered enough signatures for a recall vote. Caitlyn, who is running as a Republican, says she wants to help put California on a different path.

"I'm serious about running for Governor because California is worth fighting for...We need a fighter willing to take on single-party rule, demand accountability, welcome fresh ideas, and work with anyone willing to stand up for this state regardless of their party registration, ideology or experiences....I'm running because I know the only thing Gavin Newsom will disrupt is our economy and the livelihoods of innocent Californians. There is no other candidate in this race with the experience, leadership, and ability to take on the status quo in order to bring us out of the long, dark shadow of Gavin Newsom's California," Caitlyn wrote in a letter on her website.

3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson said that he would "truly" consider a presidential run if "that's what the people wanted." And it turns out that it's exactly what the people want! In a poll conducted after he made those statements, 46 percent of Americans said they would vote for Dwayne if he were to run.

"Humbling 🙏🏾🤯 I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club -- but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸," Dwayne wrote on Instagram.

Nick Jonas has long been known as "Mr. President" to friends and fans and has often joked about holding the position in the future. He's previously said that 2040 would be the year he'd run and would be "taking it slow" until then. Unfortunately, it seems like Nick's views about taking over the position have changed over time.

"Politics is a very tricky thing. It's a very different time to when I first mentioned my desire to be president," Nick told The Guardian in 2019.

And even though Nick is unsure about his campaign, his wife Priyanka Chopra completely supports a future presidential bid for him, saying she "would love Nick to run for president."

While Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas may be unsure about his political future, Priyanka knows she'd like to be prime minister of India one day.

"I would love to run for prime minister of India...I don't like the things associated with politics, but I know that [Nick and I] really want to make a change. Never say never," Priyanka told The Sunday Times.

6. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has discussed plans to run for Sheriff in the future, although he hasn't revealed just where he plans to hold the position. Shaq originally expressed interest in campaigning for the role in 2020 but later bumped his goals to 2024.

"This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together. You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve," Shaq told WXIA.

He's previously served as a reserve officer in several states including Florida, Arizona and Los Angeles. This year, he'll also be the director of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

7. Barbara Kavovit

Barbara Kavovit, who has appeared on "Real Housewives of New York," ran for mayor of New York City, but dropped out in early June after she didn't meet the petition requirements to be on the ballot. However, the businesswoman, who is the CEO of Evergreen Construction, stressed that she'll run again in four years.

Barbara previously explained that she wants to be mayor because she believes the city "is in a state of crisis."

"I'm not a politician. I'm a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn't fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead. I'm running for Mayor because I want to be a catalyst of change and execute my vision for what the greatest city in the world should look like. It will take a builder to rebuild New York City, and I'm the woman to do it," she wrote on her website.

Kanye West didn't win the presidential election when he ran in 2020 but he's not ruling out a second campaign in 2024. Immediately following the 2020 election, he tweeted a photo in front of an election map, captioned, "KANYE 2024." But despite his tweet, the rapper's campaign team says he's still considering his options.

In a response to the Federal Election Commission's Request for Further Information, his representatives noted that his Kanye 2020 committee that prompted the request is "strictly exploratory."

"Kanye West has not decided whether to become a candidate for president in the 2024 election. And that the activity of the Kanye 2020 committee that prompted this RFAI is strictly exploratory," the letter read.

Randy Quaid is open to the idea of running for governor of California and would be taking part in the same election as Caitlyn Jenner if he made the decision to take part. While the older brother of Dennis Quaid has had his own trouble with the law, he's not letting it stop his political ambitions.