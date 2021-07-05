Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Married, Duo Ties the Knot In Oklahoma Over 4th of July Weekend

Getty

The two reportedly said "I do" over the long weekend.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally husband and wife.

The two tied the knot over 4th of July weekend in Oklahoma, according to multiple reports -- including PEOPLE and Us Magazine -- eight months after they got engaged in October 2020.

Shelton and Stefani haven't commented on the nuptial news just yet themselves, though Page Six obtained photos on Sunday showing guests arriving to his ranch, where a small chapel appeared to have been built for the ceremony.

TooFab has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.

TMZ reported the two applied for their marriage license on June 29 in Oklahoma. The two were required to say "I do" within 10 days of obtaining the license. The outlet also said at the time the couple were set to marry on Saturday, July 3.

This is the third marriage for Shelton, who was previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003-2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011-2015. It's the second marriage for Stefani, who was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002-2016. The No Doubt and Bush rockers share three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12 and Apollo, 7.

Stefani and Shelton first met after Gwen joined Season 7 of "The Voice" in 2014, as they were both going through high-profile divorces. The two started dating shortly after that, before finally getting engaged in 2020.

The wedding was delayed because of the pandemic, though the two sparked rumors they had already tied the knot in mid-June, after she appeared to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her engagement ring.