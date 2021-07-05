Heidi Klum Reveals How Hard She 'Tried' to Make Marriage to Seal Work

Getty

She also opens up about their coparenting relationship now.

Heidi Klum and Seal couldn't make it work after seven years of marriage -- but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the supermodel opened up about the couple's annual vow renewal ceremonies, which they celebrated with big parties in locations like Florida and Mexico.

"I think I got married eight times to Seal," said the "Making the Cut" host. "I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn't work either. I tried, you can't say I didn't try!"

As the years went on and the parties continued, Klum said eventually she started to realize, "This is really not working." She added, "But I tried."

Klum and Seal share three children together; Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11. He also adopted her daughter Leni, 17, when they were married. While they've both gone their separate ways and Heidi married Tom Kaulitz in 2019, she and Seal still coparent.

"It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that's the most important thing," she told Sunday Times. "Everything else can be figured out."

Seal opened up about the vow renewal ceremonies in 2015 in an interview with Andy Cohen, making it pretty clear he wasn't a big fan of the tradition.

"That was my ex-wife's idea, to be honest," he said at the time. "It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus, which I wasn't terribly fond of because, by default, I'm quite a private person."

"You're married and you become a team player. You understand that each of you have different lives and you do whatever you can to support your partner's life," he added, "I don’t know how necessary [renewing our vows] was, but it was cool."