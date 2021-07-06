12-Year-Old Boy Kills Home Invader Who Held Mother at Gunpoint

Facebook (pictured: Brad LeBlanc)

The child is not facing any charges.

A 12-year-old boy was forced to kill an armed intruder who held his mom at gunpoint, a Louisiana sheriff has revealed.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Brad LeBlanc was shot dead by the child on Wednesday morning after breaking into his home, armed with a pistol.

Witnesses told investigators LeBlanc approached the mother outside the Winchester Lane home shortly after 7:20 AM, and forced her inside at gunpoint.

A struggle ensued; her son, fearing for his mother's life, grabbed a hunting rifle and shot the burglar, according to Sheriff Jeff Travis.

First responders administered CPR to LeBlanc before he was rushed to Lane Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"At this time, the East Feliciana Sheriff's office has no evidence — whether it be physical evidence at the scene or testimony from witnesses — that would incriminate the 12-year-old, and therefore, at this time, we have no plans to bring charges against the 12-year-old child," Sheriff Travis told The Advocate.

"I don't know what you tell a kid like that," he added. "I mean, that is such a horrific incident that I tried to put myself in that position this week, thinking when my children were 12-years-old, if they'd've had to do that, what would I have told them."

Two more people were charged in relation to the home invasion: Jonathan Barker was booked for second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary and principal to aggravated kidnapping. Although he wasn't involved in the shooting, anyone participating in a crime in which an accomplice was killed can be charged with their murder.

Jennifer Bond meanwhile was charged with accessory after the fact.

WAFB attempted to speak to several neighbors about the incident, but reported everyone was so nervous, none of them would appear on camera.

The investigation is still ongoing; the Sheriff's Office will present the details to the District Attorney, who will ultimately decide if the shooting was justified.

Sheriff Travis said he has remained in close contact with the mother; she said her son is doing okay, and she has reached out for professional assistance to help him deal with the trauma.