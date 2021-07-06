Why Gigi Hadid Is Asking Media, Paparazzi and Fans to Blur Daughter's Khai's Face

Instagram

Hadid shared an open letter on social media regarding her daughter with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid just made a very public plea to "the paparazzi, press & fan accounts" when it comes to her 9-month old daughter Khai.

On Monday night, the supermodel mom -- who shares one child with Zayn Malik -- posted a lengthy message on her social media regarding any future, unauthorized photos of their baby girl.

"To the paparazzi, press & fan accounts," she began her note, "As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing."

Explaining that during a recent outing in New York City, the tot wanted to lift up her sun shade of her stroller and see the outside world, Gigi said Khai "doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from."

"I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures," she continued. "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera," she pleaded. "I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do ... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family."

Hadid went on to thank the paparazzi who have been "so respectful" so far -- saying, "I see you and I appreciate it" -- before saying the "dramatic paparazzi frenzies" must be "overwhelming and disorienting" for children.

"It still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often," she concluded. "I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G."

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020. In the months since her arrival, they have only posted photos where the baby's face is either blurred or simply not present -- cropping around her head or with pictures taken from behind.