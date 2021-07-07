Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Time Gayle King Wanted To Be Her

Getty

"The only time that I've ever sensed a hint of, 'Man, I wish that was me.'"

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been besties for over 45 years and although they are both A-list interviewers, the pair have never wanted each other's career... except for that one time.

During a recent video on "Oprah Daily," the two dished on how their friendship has endured over the years, including moving past a good-natured incident when Gayle "wished" she was Oprah.

"Gayle and I have been friends since we're 21 and 22. Now we're 66 and 67," Oprah began. "I have to say that one of the reasons that we've remained friends is the same thing I tell people, which is surround yourself with somebody that is as happy for your happiness as you are for your happiness. And over the years, Gayle has always been happier for my happiness."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "CBS This Morning" co-host then chimed in, saying, "I did have one time where I was like, 'Man, I wish I could do that.' You know what that is?"

"I know," Oprah responded. "The only time that I've ever sensed a hint of, 'Man, I wish that was me.'"

"And that wasn't even jealousy, it was just I wish I could do it too," Gayle insisted.

"It wasn't jealousy," Oprah agreed, before revealing what made Gayle want to swap places. "That was when I was singing on stage with Tina Turner."

"You got to come down those steps and dance with her," Gayle said of the 1997 moment.

"Gayle said, 'I wish I could do that,'" Oprah reiterated, before addressing Gayle. "But you can't sing!"

Gayle quipped, "Can you?!"

The exchange concluded with a hearty laugh from both women.