Harry Hamlin Shares Thoughts on Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick, Calls Age Difference 'Odd'

Getty/Instagram

"How do you feel? Just tell them," Lisa Rinna asks her husband to open up with her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars.

Wile the media and Lisa Rinna have had plenty to say about her 20-year-old daughter Amelia dating 38-year-old Scott Disick, it wasn't until Wednesday night's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that her husband Harry Hamlin weighed in.

Making matters even more complicated for Lisa is the tabloid's seeming obsession with the reality television couple, which apparently doesn't always deal in the truth.

"Last f--king week the tabloids had them engaged," she said. "Really?! My mom saw it at the market and called me and said, ‘Is this true?!' I'm like, 'Mom, no.' But that's what we're dealing with."

While Lisa took some time to warm up to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, hung up on him being a father of three dating her young daughter, she has warmed up to him more recently -- especially after meeting him.

But as for Harry, it turns out he was way more zen about the whole thing from the jump, and with good reason.

Encouraging her husband to open up to her "RHOBH" co-stars, Lisa urged him, "How do you feel? Just tell them."

"My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry told the ladies. At the same time, he was of two minds about it.

There is 18 years difference between Amelia and Scott. "But then again, every time I think about it I think about myself and Ursula Andress and I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dmitri, so I can't really complain, right?" Harry pointed out.

The roles were reversed in that case, as it was Harry who was the younger partner in that relationship. But there isn't a huge difference between a couple being 14 years apart and one that's 18 years.

The difference might be that Harry was 29 at the time he's referring to (with Ursula 44), while daughter Amelia is just 19 years old, ten years younger than he was then. Lisa and Harry are 12 years apart in age.

Kyle RIchards didn't help Harry's overall acceptance of the age difference by pointing out that she had her first child when she was Amelia's age. "Can you imagine?" she told him. "So just so you know, it could be happening."