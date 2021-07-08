Jamie Lynn Spears Confirms She's Not on Britney's Payroll: 'Leave My Broke A-- Alone'

Getty

Jamie Lynn was agreeing with a report that she has been the only member of her immediate family not financially supported by big sister Britney.

Britney Spears spoke out against her family and her conservatorship in a blistering testimony two weeks ago, but at least one member of that family is wanting to keep the record straight that her big sister wasn't referring to her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on July 6, Jamie Lynn Spears posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article covering Ronan Farrow's New Yorker expose about Spears' conservatorship and overall financial situation.

In it, Farrow wrote, "Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her."

With the Daily Mail emphasizing the fact that Jamie Lynn was not listed in that article, Britney's younger sister blasted that to her IG story with a caption of her own, writing, "Facts.... now leave my broke-ass alone."

It's not the first time that Jamie Lynn has asserted her financial independence from her sister, tweeting back in 2019, "I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it."

In the wake of Britney's testimony where she expressed her passionate desire for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to end, Jamie Lynn again addressed accusations her lifestyle was being financed by Britney in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories on June 28.

"I've worked since I was nine and paid my own bills since I was 10 years old, not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her and that's the only person I owe anything to," said Jamie Lynn. "I am not my family. I am my own person I am speaking for myself."

She further emphasized, "I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

As for Britney's desire to end her conservatorship and regain control of both her personal and professional life, Jamie Lynn has her back, saying, "If ending the conservatorship or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister, I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she's happy."