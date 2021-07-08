Madonna Shares Support for Britney Spears: 'Give This Woman Her Life Back'

Instagram

Madge took to her Instagram Stories for the post which included a shot of her rocking a Britney Spears t-shirt.

Madonna and Britney Spears may have had similar careers as legendary pop icons, but when it comes to their personal and professional lives, they wound up on very different paths.

Now, Madonna is trying to do her part to rectify that disparity by adding her voice to the growing cry to see Britney freed from the conservatorship that has controlled virtually every aspect of her life since 2008.

With an impassioned plea while rocking a Britney Spears t-shirt, Madge took to her Instagram Stories to plead for Britney's freedom evoking slavery and saying in no uncertain terms that she believes what is going on is a "violation of human rights."

Instagram

"Give this woman her life back," she wrote. "Slavery was abolished so long ago!"

She went on to call out the entire system, which has long favored men, adding, "Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this [to] women for centuries."

"This is a violation of human rights!" she continued, with a final statement for Britney herself.

"Britney we coming to get you out of jail!" Madonna wrote.

Her comments come about two weeks after Britney pleaded her own case with a powerful testimony decrying the conservatorship, her court-appointed lawyer and even much of her family. She called for the conservatorship to end and asked to be allowed to choose her own lawyer to represent her.

During the 20-minute statement, the "Toxic" hitmaker claimed the conservatorship, overseen by her father Jamie Spears for the majority of the last 13 years, was "abusive" and "stupid."

Britney painted a horrific picture of abuse from being forced to perform despite her protests to being forbidden to have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari because the conservatorship won't allow her to get her IUD removed. She even says she was put on lithium against her will after she shut down her Vegas residency. "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she said.

Britney and Madonna have a shared history together beyond their similar trajectories in the music industry, having famously locked lips with Madonna during the 2003 MTV VMAs in one of the first big award show moments to break the internet.