Why Spencer Pratt Thinks The Hills Co-Stars Are 'Worst People Ever'

Pratt agreed with a fan who said his castmates were "jealous" of him and Heidi Montag.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Twitter to drag them after a fan wrote, "I have to know if the cast has reached out to Heidi and Spencer to apologize for how they treated them this season?"

Spencer replied, "No they’re the worst people ever."

But he wasn't done slamming the cast -- which includes Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Jason Wahler and Kristin Cavallari -- after the fan responded, "The jealousy is so overwhelming [sic] clear. They ALL knew you two were going to be the stars (ya know, cuz you have personalities & [your son] Gunner) plus you and [Heidi] have gained a following over the years so, in my opinion, they wanted to push you guys out."

"Big facts," posted Spencer.

Back in June, while watching an episode of the show, Heidi appeared to share Spencer's sentiment, as she tweeted, "The worst cast. Hello we are on a reality show pretend to be interesting."

The couple even went so far as to suggest "The Hills: New Beginnings" shake up the cast for the next season.

"I would imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs," Spencer told ET in May. "We don't even know what people are saying in their testimonials."

Heidi agreed, saying, "This group, I feel like, holds grudges to the end."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on MTV.