Hilaria Baldwin Talks Pain of Being 'Fluid' and 'Multi' Following Heritage Scandal

Getty

The star said "a very painful experience" with being "multi" has helped her relate to others struggling with their cultural identity.

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about her identity in what appears to be a response to her recent heritage scandal.

"When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong," Hilaria wrote via Instagram on Thursday. "You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that."

She said "multi" people feel the need to explain themselves "to fit into a world of labels."

"You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts," she continued. "Nothing inside you can truly exist in a segregated environment. We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique -- our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID."

Hilaria then made the argument that people are allowed to "curate individual expressions" of culture, which she called a "right that each person should have."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"No two of us are completely alike. People will try to find reason to invalidate you, therefore their attacks seem justified in their eyes," she added. "They can hate, poke fun & shame-because you 'asked for it' through your audacity to be you."

She concluded her lengthy post by saying "a very painful experience" has allowed her to relate to others going through similar situations.

"If you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love & accept you, just as you are," she wrote. "You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time."