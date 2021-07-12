Celebrities Who Saved Themselves For Marriage

Getty

Talking about sex is often an off limits topic of conversation for celebrities but when it comes to abstaining from the deed, a select few stars are willing to be open about their views. For those celebrities, their decision to wait until marriage is an important part of their personal values and romantic relationships.

Whether it was due to their religious beliefs, traditional views, or just because they were waiting for the right person, stars like Justin Bieber, Ciara, and Kevin Jonas have all admitted to waiting to have sex until they said "I do." And no matter what the inspiration behind their intimate life decision, they're sure they made the choice that was right for them.

Find out which stars saved themselves for marriage...

Justin Bieber made the decision to refrain from having sex until he was married when he realized he had “a legitimate problem with sex.” He was more than a year into a self-imposed tenure of celibacy when he reconnected with his now-wife Hailey. Together, the couple decided to wait to have sex until they tied the knot, which they say made them feel closer to God.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result,” Justin told Vogue.

Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel made the decision to wait to have sex until they were married because of Evan’s very traditional views. When asked about the possibility of having children before their wedding because she didn’t use birth control, Miranda explained that it wasn’t physically possible until they tied the knot.

“Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional. We can’t...I mean we’re just...waiting,” Miranda told The Times.

Before Adriana Lima tied the knot with her first husband Marko Jarić, she revealed that she was saving herself for marriage because of her Catholic faith. She noted that she didn’t care what potential suitors had to say and that they would have to respect her decision.

“Sex is for after marriage,” Adriana told GQ, adding, “They have to respect that this is my choice. If there’s no respect, that means they don’t want me.”

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon may have been in other serious relationships before they began dating, but the couple decided that they would wait to have sex until they got married. The duo abstained during their short courtship and tied the knot in April of 2008, just two months after meeting.

“It’s not that we had no intimacy, we just didn’t have complete intimacy. It’s just me, and my feelings. I definitely don’t want to push it on anybody else. But we both have similar beliefs, and I just thought that it would be so much more special if we waited until after we were married. And it was, and it still is,” Mariah told Mirror.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were both married once prior to beginning their own relationship and decided that they would remain celibate until they walked down the aisle. Ciara explained that she wanted to spend time building a strong foundation for their relationship before they had sex.

"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship - and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone. Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful...You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you," Ciara told Cosmopolitan South Africa.

Jessica Simpson was very open about her decision to remain a virgin until she was married. She says that when she told her future husband Nick Lachey, she was worried that he would walk away from their relationship, but fortunately, he “stayed patient.” And although she says there were moments when she almost changed her mind, the duo kept their promise until they married in 2002.

“He paused, taking it all in. I thought, ‘Well, Jessica, this dreamboat has sailed.’ ‘I respect that,’ he said. ‘Thank you for telling me,’” Jessica wrote of the moment she told Nick in her memoir “Open Book.”

Football superstar Tim Tebow made the decision to remain a virgin until he was married because of his devotion to his faith. He also explained that he was hoping to find a woman who loved him for who he is and not his career or finances.

"We have to let our faith make decisions. We have to let our dreams, we have to let our passions, we have to let our purpose lead us into the right decisions,” Tim said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

Kevin Jonas and his brothers became known for wearing purity rings growing up, thanks to their religious upbringing. The oldest JoBro stayed true to his word and waited until he was married to his now-wife Danielle to have sex.

“I could’ve gotten married the day after we got engaged. We’d have gone crazy waiting any longer,” Kevin jokingly told People.

Lisa Kudrow abstained from having sex until she married her husband Michael Stern in 1995. As for the reasoning behind her choice, she explained she was waiting to find the right person.

"I don't know if you'd characterize me as uptight, but I understood what it is to be so afraid of sex—of your sexuality. For me it was just, 'No, I'm saving myself because I have to make myself worthy of the kind of man I have in mind,'" Lisa reportedly said.

Tamera Mowry and her now-husband Adam Housley made the decision not to have sex before their wedding in 2011 due to their strong faith in God. She explained that it helped them know if they were truly meant to be together without clouded judgement.

“We said, ‘it’s got to be God’s way and not our way.’ We didn’t want to half-step anything. So our right way was the way we felt God wanted us to do it which was being celibate. We said to God, ‘This is who we are, I know you take us as we are, our faults, our fears, our joys, our hope as a couple and have your way.’ You just have to keep God the center of your relationship,” Tamera told Ebony.

Sean Lowe, who met his future wife Catherine Giudici while he was the “Bachelor,” remained abstinent until the duo tied the knot. He had previously admitted to being with other people, but at age 24, decided to recommit himself to wait until marriage.

"I was dating other girls and I started having sex, and I would feel extremely guilty afterwards. But after that guilt faded, then I'd start talking to some other girl and go down that same path of destruction. At the age of 24 I finally became a man. I said, 'Okay, Jesus, let's do it again,'" Sean explained.

12. Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer waited to have sex until he was married to his wife Aijia Lise, but he actually didn’t mean to make that public knowledge. When the topic of younger millennials being sexually inactive came up during a talk show appearance, he made the revelation.

“I actually waited until I was married to have sex. That was not without some porn, unfortunately," Andy said on “The Talk.”

After Ali Landry was cheated on by her ex-husband Mario Lopez, she decided to be more careful in relationships going forward. When she met her now-husband Alejandro Gómez Monteverde, Ali decided to wait to have sex until the couple was married.

"Because of the situation I was in before, I was just treading lightly, and did not want to make any mistakes in this relationship so we abstained from having sex until we got married," Ali said on “The Wendy Williams Show.”