Heidi Klum Not Planning 2021 Halloween Party: 'I Feel Like It's Insensitive' (Exclusive)

Getty

"I'm definitely doing something," she teases -- and we wouldn't have it any other way.

For the second year in a row, Heidi Klum will not be throwing her annual Halloween party, TooFab has confirmed.

Speaking with the supermodel ahead of the Season 2 premiere of "Making the Cut" on Prime Video, Klum said it still felt "insensitive" to plan for the annual soiree amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," she said. "So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."

In 2020, Klum celebrated at home and got her whole family in on the action as her kids transformed into mummies -- using toilet paper everyone hoarded at the start of lockdown. She then hid from them using full-body paint to blend into her surroundings, including her bed.

While it may not have been as crazy as her Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona and "Thriller" costumes from years past, it was still an impressive fete. Though there's no party again this year, she did tease she has something for fans to look forward to.

"I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it," she added. "I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I'm definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?"

Revisit some of her amazing transformations below. "Making the Cut" Season 2 premieres Friday, July 16 on Prime Video.