2021 Emmy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" earned the most nominations, picking up 24 each, while "WandaVision" was close behind with 23.

The nominations for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television, have been revealed.

On Tuesday morning, father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the list of nominations.

There was a slew of actors who became first-time Emmy nominees in the acting categories -- a whopping 44 to be exact -- including "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Crown's" Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies and Josh O'Connor, "Lovecraft Country" actors Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett and "Hamilton's" Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos and Jonathan Groff.

Other notable first-time nominees were Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You"), Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit") and Mj Rodriguez ("Pose"), who became the first transgender performer to be nominated in the lead drama category.

While there didn't seem to be any major snubs and surprises this season, there were still a few. For acting snubs, seven-time Emmy nominee Sarah Paulson wasn't nominated for Ryan Murphy's "Ratched," Ethan Hawke's name wasn't recognized for Showtime's "The Good Lord Bird," Pedro Pascal didn't earn a nom for "The Mandalorian's" second season and Nicole Kidman was left out for her performance in "The Undoing," despite her co-star, Hugh Grant, picking up one.

In addition, Peacock's comedy "Girls5Eva" and TBS talk-show "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" were both snubbed. Prime Video's "Small Axe," which earned star John Boyega a Golden Globe last year, only received a nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Although Disney+'s MCU series "WandaVision" picked up 23 nominations, the other eligible Marvel show, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," only received one nomination, with guest star Don Cheadle earning recognition for only a few minutes of screentime.

Meanwhile, as for surprises, Netflix hits "Emily in Paris" and "Cobra Kai" both scored Outstanding Comedy Series nominations, HBO's "Lovecraft County," which wasn't renewed for a second season, earned 18 nominations and Amazon's superhero drama, "The Boys" earned five noms, including Outstanding Drama Series.

More surprise nominations included Bernadette Peters for her performance in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and Aidy Bryant for her role in "Shrill."

The 73th Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live on Sunday, September 19 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

See the complete list of nominations, below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Charles Dance (“The Crown”)

Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)

Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

McKenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)

Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Bonding • Netflix • Netflix

Brendan Scannell as Pete Devon

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Kevin Hart as Kevin Hart

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

John Travolta as Ron Wilcox

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

John Lutz as Gilbert Pewntz

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

J.B. Smoove as Chief Billy Bills

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Die Hart • Quibi • LOL Studios

Nathalie Emmanuel as Jordan King

Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors • Facebook Watch • Kids at Play

Keke Palmer as Barbie / Gammy Tay / Lil Thad / Miranda / Rick

Mapleworth Murders • Quibi • Universal Television in association with Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Paula Pell as Mrs. Abigail Mapleworth

Reno 911! • Quibi • High Sierra Carpeting production in association with Central Productions, LLC

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Deputy Trudy Wiegel

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Donney, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

M.J. Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”)