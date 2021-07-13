Paris and Nicky Hilton Want to Be in White Chicks 2

Getty/Everett Collection

Marlon Wayans asked if the sisters would want to do a cameo, according to Paris.

Paris and Nicky Hilton aren't afraid to poke fun at themselves, even on the big screen.

During an interview with Page Six posted Tuesday, the famous sisters said they would be down to appear in a sequel to "White Chicks," the 2004 comedy which star Marlon Wayans recently revealed was inspired by the hotel heiresses.

"When I saw Marlon last week, he actually asked 'Would your sister and you be interested in doing a cameo in part 2?' and I said, 'Yes, 100% that would be so much fun," Paris explained.

Nicky agreed, saying, "That would be really funny."

In the film, Marlon and his brother Shawn Wayans play FBI agents who go undercover as a pair of socialite sisters to foil a kidnapping plot. As for being concerned how they would come off when the movie was first released, Paris said, "I think that imitation is the highest form of flattery. I've always been one who could laugh at myself and have fun, so I didn't mind."

On June 30, Marlon shared a recent photo of himself with Paris, captioning it, "The original 'white chick' and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3am saying 'marlon we should play white chicks'… i replied 'n----, you high?'. The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this. I immediately got it. They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya."

Nicky, however, said the Wayans brothers weren't always so forthcoming with who was being portrayed in the movie. She recalled "bumping" into the duo at the MTV Awards around the time of the film's debut and said, "Nice movie, wonder what it's about."