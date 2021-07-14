Jessie James Decker Breaks Down Over Trolls 'Ripping' Her 'Apart' Over Weight Gain

Instagram

Jessie James Decker has had enough of the online vitriol hurled at her over her weight.

The country music star took to her Instagram Live on Tuesday to let her fans know she was made aware of a Reddit thread that "rips" her apart "on a daily basis" and that she is ready to shut down the haters.

"They're talking about how apparently fat I've gotten and how boxy and how terrible my body looks," she began. "They're accusing me of editing my body and all these things. It's pretty awful and I just cannot believe this is still happening in the world, that people are doing this."

She said she used to "obsess" over her weight, but over the past year, she decided to let herself "live" and gained 10 pounds in the process.

"I eat what I want and I'm happy with that," she continued. "But when you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively because what is the messaging that you are sharing?"

"How can you wake up and live with yourself?" she asked the trolls, adding, "I'm shaking because I cannot believe what I'm reading."

Visibly upset, Jessie began to cry as she said her self-confidence has been affected by the horrible comments.

"It does make you stop and you look in the mirror and you go, 'Oh my God, is there something wrong with me?'" she explained with tears in her eyes. "I am such a strong, confident person and I always have been, but it does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart."

Jessie said she was doing the IG Live from a bathroom because she didn't want her 7-year-old daughter to witness her tears.

"It's mean and it's bullying and it's not OK and I hope my daughter doesn't grow up in a world where people do this to her because it's wrong and I think we all need to do better."

She then reminded the public she is a "human being" who is affected by words.

"I know that I'm not perfect, but you pointing out my flaws, the things that I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me. And it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart. I've dealt with it my whole life and I thought it would be over once I became an adult and it's not."

After saying she was going to "pull it together" to enjoy the rest of her mommy/daughter vacation, Jessie had some parting words for the trolls.