JoJo Siwa Opens Up to Demi Lovato About Her 'Gay Awakenings'

JoJo Siwa is taking a look back at her "gay awakenings."

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Demi Lovato's podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato," the "Dance Moms" alum revealed the moments that sparked her sexual awakening.

"I've been figuring out my gay awakenings recently," began JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community back in January and identifies as pansexual. "I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on 'Lip Sync Battle.' I think that was one of them."

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star continued, "But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did 'Cool for the Summer' together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested."

"When I did 'Cool for the Summer,' that song for me was my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual," Demi said. "But like I said, I didn't come out until 2017. But 'Cool for the Summer' was like 2014, 2015, so that to me, it was my way of saying, 'I'm not ready to come out but...'"

"I want to share this, but I don't know how yet," JoJo chimed in.

"Yes. I'm so happy you can see a little glimpse of that pride through that performance," said Demi, who came out as non-binary in May.

JoJo revealed that Demi also sparked a "gay awakening" for her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

"Yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie, about our gay awakenings," JoJo recalled, "and she said she went to your concert and it was that concert -- she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom."

"I'm so happy I could play a role," Demi said with a laugh.

Also during the chat, JoJo admitted that she "always knew" she was gay but said she held off on coming out publicly until she was in a relationship.

"I always knew with me, but I always said I'm not going to do anything with it or be like, 'Hey, by the way, I'm gay, but I'm not in love with a girl yet,'" she shared. "I was like, 'I'll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I'm in love with and I'll do something with it.' And that happened."

JoJo said she then waited until her girlfriend and her family were "ready" before she came out.

"The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend's family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure that she was ready," she told Demi.