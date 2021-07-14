Spain's Top TikTok Star, 19, Faces Investigation After Bragging He Tricked Women Into Unprotected Sex

Instagram

He said he didn't like wearing condoms, so he told partners he was sterile.

Spain's number one TikTok star could face up to 12 years in prison after bragging he'd tricked women into having unprotected sex.

Naim Darrechi, 19, who boasts more than 26million followers, claimed in an interview he told partners he was sterile so he wouldn't have to wear a condom.

"I find it difficult with a condom, so I never use one," he told Spanish YouTuber Mostopapi in a video.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Because none of his partners had ever gotten pregnant, he said "I started thinking that I had a problem."

"So I tell them: 'relax, I'm sterile.' It's true,'" he claimed, as the interviewer laughed.

But the country's equality minister Irene Montero didn't find it funny: she called on prosecutors to investigate whether his claims were true, which if so, would constitute sexual assault under Spanish law.

Quitarse el preservativo o eyacular dentro sin consentimiento es hoy abuso sexual y la Ley #SoloSíesSí lo reconocerá como agresión



Presumir ante 26mill de seguidores de algo así refleja la urgencia de poner el consentimiento en el centro. Lo pondremos en conocimiento de Fiscalía pic.twitter.com/SSMM7FOzvb — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 12, 2021 @IreneMontero

"Removing the condom or ejaculating inside without consent is today sexual abuse and the #SoloSíesSí (OnlyYesIsYes) Law will recognize it as aggression."

"Bragging to 26million followers of something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the center. We will inform the Prosecutor's Office."

The new law, set to be debated in Parliament in September, would bring much stronger consent laws, and reclassify all non-consensual sex as rape.

If convicted under it, Darrechi could face up to 12 years in prison.

The teen later apologized for his comments on Instagram, BBC reported, saying "Sometimes I don't realize the responsibility that is mine."