Camille Grammer Shades Erika Jayne for Crying Over Divorce on RHOBH

Getty

Camille brought up Erika's waterproof mascara in her shady tweet.

On Wednesday's episode of "RHOBH," the "Pretty Mess" singer was indeed a pretty mess, as she broke down in front of Kyle Richards over claims her divorce from Tom Girardi was nothing more than a "scam."

The former couple have been accused of faking their split to help conceal their involvement in an embezzlement case, which accuses Tom of keeping money owed to the families of the victims of a jet crash. Erika has denied these claims.

We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water. I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater 🤷‍♀️Just saying. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 15, 2021 @TheRealCamilleG

As the dramatic episode unfolded, Camille took to her Twitter to post, "Omg! #rhobh is so messy rt now So much to unravel," to which a fan responded, "I wish you were there to yell 'Shut it down!!' every time Erika started to cry."

With that, the former "Club MTV" dancer decided to take a trip down memory lane to throw some shade at Jayne.

"We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water," she tweeted. "I don't remember seeing EJ's mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying."

Ouch.

Some of Camille's followers were quick to support her argument, saying Erika's crying didn't add up to them either.

"I knew it was cheap mascara used for affect. She made no attempt to wipe her face. If you're crying all the time like she said she was…wouldn't you carry a tissue? Please. I don't buy any of her act and never have," wrote one user in Camille's corner.

However, others pounced on Camille, claiming her comments were insensitive, as a fan clapped back, "You need to really let this show go. I'm feeling really sorry for you at this point."

During the episode, Erika continued to push back on the claims her divorce was a fraud.