Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling For Walking in on Her Changing Backstage

CBS

Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling had quite an interesting encounter backstage ahead of the latter's appearance on "The Late Show."

During Wednesday's episode of the late-night show, the two hilariously recalled an awkward moment that occurred before the interview, in which Colbert accidentally walked in on Kaling changing.

Colbert brought up the incident at the end of the interview and apologized to Kaling.

"I didn't know you were gonna bring it up and I felt bad bringing this up," Kaling replied, to which Colbert said, "I thought you were gonna bring it up because it would make me feel bad."

Colbert and Kaling then described what went down.

"I was backstage, getting changed," Kaling began. "I was just like in a pair of pants and my bra."

"And I don't usually do this," Colbert continued, "I usually wait until the guests [are] in the wings but I thought I would just go, 'Hey, have a great show' so I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock and pop at the same time."

However, Kaling didn't seem to have been upset in the slightest. In fact, "The Office" star said her main concern was the type of bra she was wearing.

"I just thought the whole time like, 'I wish I had worn a sexier bra,'" she quipped as the audience roared into laughter, "because it was like, you know, he works hard.'"

"That's very thoughtful," Colbert said. "So few guests take my feelings into account when I walk into them undressed."

Kaling added, "I was wearing like a gray -- I have a 10-month-old -- it was like a gray bra, just sad."

"The Mindy Project" actress then asked who really was to blame for the incident, pointing out that she should have locked the door.

"No, it was entirely my fault. I should have knocked and waited," Colbert said.

Colbert -- who admitted that he "didn't see a thing" -- then pointed out that Kaling's team didn't hesitate to jump into action when Colbert walked in on the actress while she changing.

"They hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin!" he joked, to which Kaling replied, "They did! I felt like Meghan Markle. They were like, 'You will not pass!'"