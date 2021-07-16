Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Claims He was Tricked Into Annulment

Getty

"I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way."

Britney Spears' first husband claims he was misled into annulling their marriage with the promise that they could continue their relationship.

During the latest episode of the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast, Jason Alexander, who walked down the aisle with the pop star at a Vegas chapel in 2004, recalled signing the legal documents shortly after news spread of their surprise nuptials.

"They told me if I would sign the contracts - the annulment - they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage," he claimed, although it is unclear who he was referencing. "So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that's what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication."

55 hours after the impromptu "I do," Britney and Jason's wedding was invalidated.

"So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage in the future if we felt the same way."

He went on to say his lawyers told him he had 30 days to contest the annulment and if he didn't, he would lose contact with Britney. Jason said he didn't believe his lawyers, didn't try to contest the annulment and went to phone the "Toxic" singer after the deadline, only to find her number had been changed.

"Literally the day after the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, 'Beep, beep, beep.' I'm like, 'F---! They got me! Motherf------!' So that was it."

While the marriage didn't stick, it sure left a mark in his memory, as Jason described the whole ordeal in great detail during the podcast.

"It was like five in the morning, we're still in bed talking," he said of that fateful day with Britney. "And she wanted me to come on tour with her. And I was like, 'I can't. I love to come on tour with you, but I got to go back and I have my senior year football. I earned a scholarship. I'm not going to just walk away.' And that was when she was like, 'Well, I got something I got to ask' and I'm like, 'What's that? And then she pretty much asked me if I would get married."

"We felt like this was a way that would bond us together, regardless of how far we are separated. We're married. You can't not let us reunite."

So they snuck out of the hotel room and got a limousine, according to Jason.

"We went to a little white wedding chapel," he continued. "The limousine driver walked her down the aisle. We did the whole thing. There was another couple getting married that morning. So they recognized her. And we took a picture. Later I found out that couple got paid like a hundred grand for that picture. So I was like, 'What a great wedding gift for them.'"

"We left, consummated the marriage in the limousine on the way back to the hotel and then when we got back to the hotel -- 'Hey, guess what? We're married!' and everybody freaked out and no one was happy. And I was like, 'Oh, this is about to get interesting."