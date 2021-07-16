Josh Peck Reacts to Drake Bell's Sentencing for Child Endangerment

Getty

The actors rose to stardom together on "The Amanda Show" before graduating to their own Nickelodeon series "Drake & Josh" in 2004.

Some celebrity duos will always be associated with one another thanks to how and when the audiences fell in love with them. That's certainly been the case with Drake Bell and Josh Peck, even more than a decade after their titular series (and films) wrapped.

That's why it's not a huge surprise that Josh was asked about Drake Bell's recent sentencing for child endangerment during his appearance at the "Turner & Hooch" premiere.

Bell had already pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor, but he'll face no jail time. The actor was given two years probation and 200 hours of community service, per TMZ.

The former child star accepted responsibility, apologized and said he'd had no intention of causing harm.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Bell said at his sentencing. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

But the woman involved shared a victim impact statement detailing for the first time what he'd been accused of, and saying he'd already done "irreparable harm."

According to her statement, she and Bell began communicating in 2017, when she was 15 years old. The woman says their communication turned sexual, and later she was invited backstage at one of his concerts where she performed oral sex on him.

While walking the carpet for the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series, for which Peck takes over the role made famous by Tom Hanks in the film, Variety asked him about Drake's sentencing, which was handed down Monday.

"It's upsetting and it's an unfortunate situation," Peck said of his former costar. "It's disappointing."

In a statement released Monday, Drake's attorney pushed back against the victim statement, saying, "Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility."