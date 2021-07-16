Machine Gun Kelly Had Megan Fox Poster on His Wall as Teenager

Getty

A high school classmate recalls the rapper vowing to marry the actress one day.

Machine Gun Kelly had his eye on Megan Fox way before they became the red carpet It couple.

During a recent interview with GQ, it was revealed the rapper not only appeared to will his stardom into existence, but also his future love life, as he had a poster of the "Transformers" actress in his bedroom as a teenager -- and happened to get a Decepticons logo tattooed on his leg to boot.

"It was from her GQ shoot," Kelly said, referencing the star's 2008 bikini photo spread he plastered on his wall. "So that's some full-circle sh--."

A high school classmate even claimed Kelly -- real name Colson Baker -- vowed to marry Fox one day.

As for visualizing his fame into reality, Kelly said his days walking the high school hallways with headphones on, passing out mix tapes and never giving up finally paid off.

"You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me, which was go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award," he explained of his trip to the recent Billboard Awards, where he and Fox commanded attention. "It has nothing to do with the award. I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, 'Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us]."

Kelly and Fox were first spotted together in May 2020, days before Fox's now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated.

Kelly said it was love at first sight for the pair, who met while filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" together.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly confessed on "The Howard Stern Show." ″That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

For her part, Fox said the sparks flew instantly as well.