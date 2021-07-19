Alicia Silverstone Recreates Clueless Scene with Son on Film's 26th Anniversary

Everett Collection

Cher's Calvin Klein dress makes a comeback.

It's been 26 years since "As if" and "Whatever" became pop culture staples and a style icon was born in Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz.

To celebrate the July 19th anniversary of the film's release, Silverstone, now 44, recruited her son 10-year-old son Bear to recreate one of the movie's most memorable moments for her TikTok account.

In the video, Silverstone once again rocks a white, spaghetti-strap slip dress reminiscent of the one Cher wears in the film before her night out at a Mighty Mighty Bosstones concert with Christian (Justin Walker), Tai (Brittany Murphy) and Josh (Paul Rudd).

With her son playing Cher's dad Mel (Dan Hedaya), he asks her what the hell she's wearing. "A dress," says Cher. "Says who?" he asks. Her response: "Calvin Klein." While the recreation ends with him telling her it looks like underwear, in the film, she grabs something to cover her up -- only for it to be a totally sheer wrap.

Speaking with Vogue in 2020 for the movie's 25th anniversary, costume designer Mona May talked about tracking down the one Silverstone would go on to wear in the film.

"The story in the script was about the naked dress, so we knew we had to find one for her. I couldn't make every dress. So we found a bunch of stuff off-the-rack," said May. "A lot of stuff looked too naked, too tight, or too spandex-y. This Calvin Klein dress was perfect on Alicia because it was matte. It was white, not nude, which felt better than being on the nose with a nude color. For someone like the dad, obviously it read underwear."

"And then the best joke is then we tried a bunch of overlays. I think it was Vivienne Tam. When we put it on, it was see-through, and it just made the joke even funnier," she added.

This isn't the first time Silverstone has recreated a moment from "Clueless" on her TikTok channel, which she launched back in June.

In her very first video, she once again donned her character's infamous plaid, yellow suit jacket -- and pushes her son out of the way as she exclaims, "Ugh, as if!" to No Doubt's "Just a Girl."