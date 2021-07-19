Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Went To School Together

Getty

Long before they were walking red carpets together, some celebrities were crossing paths in the school hallway. From P.E. to math class, these future A-listers experienced the ups and downs of high school and higher education side-by-side. And while some stars were BFFs in the classroom, others were simply classmates they sometimes saw in the lunchroom.

Regardless of their relationships during their school days, one thing is for sure — these celebs will definitely make for an interesting class reunion!

Read on to discover which stars crossed paths in the school hallway...

Growing up in California, Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg both attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School. While they were a grade apart, Snoop says Cameron was "fly" and he remembers her being friends with his "cheerleading homegirls." Meanwhile, Cameron says she may have made some illegal purchases from the future rapper.

"He was a year older than me. I remember him, he was very tall and skinny. He wore lots of ponytails. I'm pretty sure I bought weed from him!" Cameron once said on "Lopez Tonight."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kerry Washington both attended Spence School, an all-girls private school in New York City. While the duo were a few years apart, they crossed paths when Gwyneth Paltrow was holding auditions for the school's a capella group Triple Trio. At the time, Gwyneth was about to graduate and Kerry was about to be a freshman.

"I was in a singing group called 'Triple Trio'...We were holding auditions because a bunch of us were graduating, and in walks Kerry Washington. The most beautiful — first of all, your face has not changed. No aging whatsoever — This beautiful eighth grader comes in so confident. She opened her mouth and the most exquisite voice came out," Gwyneth said of Kerry’s audition on the Goop podcast.

Kim Kardashian and Rashida Jones were classmates when they both attended The Buckley School in Los Angeles. The duo had a few other famous peers including Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie and while they were all younger than Rashida, she definitely knew who they were.

"They were younger than me. They were really cute and little, and they wore a lot of bows in their hair,” Rashida said on "Watch What Happens Live" of their elementary years together.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s tight knit friendship makes a lot of sense when you find out that they’ve known each other since they were kids. They attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School together in Boston and both got involved in acting around the same time. They would even go to New York City together to audition for parts.

"Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it. None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden, I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it," Ben told Parade.

Camila Mendes and her "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse (along with his twin Dylan) attended New York University at the same time. While Camila recalls running into Cole at parties on several occasions, she says that Cole doesn’t remember their interactions.

"I saw him around and there was a time when we had class in the same building so I would always see him outside. He was a weirdo! He had really long hair down to his butt cheeks. He was really shy too. I would see him at parties sometimes and I always kind of randomly talked to his brother, but I never got a chance to talk to him because he was more to himself. Cole always laughs when I tell him that because I remember meeting him on certain occasions and he doesn't," Camila told Office Magazine.

Jonah Hill and Adam Levine have been friends since birth, after their dads met back when they were in junior high. They attended Brentwood School in Los Angeles together and they "basically lived at each other’s houses." Jonah’s older brother Jordan even ended up becoming Maroon 5’s manager until his untimely passing. Jonah says that Adam is still the same person he knew growing up.

"He’s not different now...That is a guy who is exactly who he ever was in a great way. I know a lot of famous people and he is one who has not changed a lick," he told Howard Stern.

7. John Krasinski & B.J. Novak

Before John Krasinski and B.J. Novak were co-stars on "The Office," they were classmates at Newton South High School in Massachusetts. Even before that, the duo were also on the same little league baseball team.

"John Krasinski and I have known each other our whole lives in the weirdest, most coincidental way. We played little league together...We’ve known each other our whole lives," B.J. said on "The Ellen Show."

Growing up, Lady Gaga and Nicky Hilton both attended all-girls Catholic school Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City. Nicky’s older sister Paris also attended the school but was a few years older. While the duo definitely didn’t hang out during their time in school, they did cross paths through the years.

"I never saw Paris, she was older than me...I actually only went with Nicky. They’re very pretty, and very clean. Very, very clean...But, you know, it’s impressive to be that perfect all the time, these girls. I was always a weird girl in school, who did theater and came to school with lots of red lipstick on or my hair perfectly curled, or whatever I was doing to get attention," Gaga reportedly told About.com.

Scarlett Johansson and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff both attended New York's Professional Children's School and dated for a period of time. The former couple even attended prom together. The duo reportedly split after graduation and years later, Jack’s band Steel Train released a song that seemed to be very directed at Scarlett.

“Scars are in her name / And she scars me with blame / Hey Scarlett, you're not the same / This girl, she had it kinda sweet / 'Till fame swept her off her feet,” Jack sings in the song "Better Love."

10. Josh Hartnett & Rachael Leigh Cook

Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook attended the same high school in Minneapolis, although they were in different grades. Rachael has even admitted that she thought Josh was "really cute" at the time. Just a few years after graduating, Josh and Rachael ended up starring in the 2001 romantic comedy "Blow Dry" together.

Jennifer Aniston met Chaz Bono when they both attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts in New York. While the duo don’t seem to keep in touch anymore, Jennifer says there was a time when she would often hang with Chaz after school.

"Every day a group of us would go to Chaz's house after school. I haven't spoken to him in awhile," Jennifer reportedly told Allure in 2011.

Rami Malek attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California alongside Rachel Bilson. The duo were pals during their teen years and did some of the school’s theater productions together. They even went on their senior class trip to New York together!

"Rami was a good friend of mine. We were [in] the same crew. We did ‘The Crucible’ together senior year, we were the leads in it together — all these things. We kind of kept in contact a little bit...So obviously, he gets super famous and he's always been extremely talented, a really amazing actor, even in high school," Rachel said on “Armchair Expert.”

Another famous classmate from Notre Dame? Kirsten Dunst!

Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet both attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Performing Arts, much like Jennifer Aniston and Chaz Bono did years prior. While attending the school together, Ansel and Timothée shared classes and were even both on the basketball team.

"Laguardia high school pride. It's really crazy, Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher Mr. Shifman, we had the same science teacher Mr. Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!! Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy. Congrats to you Timmy ❤️," Ansel wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

14. Morena Baccarin & Clare Danes

Morena Baccarin & Clare Danes may have co-starred on "Homeland" together but their relationship goes all the way back to middle school. The duo both attended New York City Lab School, where Morena says they were friendly with each other.