Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Fans Claiming She Has 'Privileged Problems' After Tearful Posts

"The Bachelorette" alum said some users also told her to "have some dignity," "pull it together" and "stop crying."

Kaitlyn Bristowe has called out fans who sent hurtful messages in response to her vulnerable posts about loneliness.

"The Bachelorette" alum shared a series of emotional videos to her Instagram Story on Saturday, in which she broke down over feeling lonely while being away from her fiancé Jason Tartick and her family, who lives in Canada.

"I have been so emotional the last few days," Bristowe, 36, said through tears. "It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, Jason left, and he is having family time and I was supposed to be there and I couldn't because of work stuff. And I'm just missing them and I miss the dogs and I'm just having a moment."

"I need a show to cheer me up -- a movie, a series, something," she continued. "I've already watched 'Ted Lasso,' so anything that cheers people up, because I'm just missing so many people and dogs right now."

"It's just been so long since I've seen them," Bristowe added, noting that it's been "really hard."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum also noted that fans sometimes "give [her] s---," asking why she's not with her fiancé or why she left her pets behind.

Later, Bristowe took to her Instagram Story once again and revealed some fans sent her rather unkind messages in response to her posts. The reality star proceeded to respond to the trolls.

"I mean, I shouldn't have even asked for movie recommendations because then that forces me to go into my DMs," she explained, "and then I see things like people saying 'have some dignity,' 'pull it together,' 'stop crying,' 'privileged problems lol.' I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot. That's what I got in my DMs.'"

Fortunately, on Sunday, Bristowe appeared to be in higher spirits. The podcast host shared a photo, below, of herself smiling, saying she felt "like a million bucks" after she was feeling down the day prior.

"In bed feeling depressed one day, up and feeling like a million bucks the next," she captioned the post. "Hell of a mind f--- if you ask me. Just goes to show you never know what tomorrow will bring. Anyone else? Or just me….. haha. Gemini Vibez."

This comes a few days after Tartick hit back at critics who have been writing "nasty" and "grotesque" comments about his fiancée online, particularly about her appearance.