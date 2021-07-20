Britney Spears Says She's 'Not Even Close' to Being Done Unloading Over Conservatorship

Instagram

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

Since her blistering testimony at a conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears has not been shy about speaking out about the conservatorship, its management, her court-appointed legal representation and even members of her own family.

According to an Instagram post on Tuesday, she's "not even close" to having said her all about it. The pop star was put under the court-mandated conservatorship in 2008, after two hospitalizations.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" Spears wrote on Tuesday alongside a visual reading "One Day at a Time." "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say."

But easiest and truest are not always the same, and apparently Britney quickly realized that she wasn't quite ready for the "life goes on" part of this journey.

"I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!," she continued. "I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here 🕊️🕊️🕊️ !!!!"

Spears has gone after her father, Jamie, since the outset and recently appeared to add younger sister Jamie Lynn to her burn book. Jamie was fully in charge of her conservatorship until his own health issues led to a restructuring following Spears leaving her Las Vegas residency.

Since then, Jamie shared responsibility for the financial side of his daughter's vast empire with the Bessemer Trust. After Britney's testimony, though, Bessemer Trust withdrew. She is now seeking to have her father removed with a new lawyer.

As for the personal and medical side of her conservatorship, after her father's illness, professionally licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery took over. Britney has expressed satisfaction with Jodi for the time being, with her ultimate goal to remove the conservatorship altogether.

Britney appeared to call out both Jamie and Jamie Lynn over the conservatorship this past weekend in an Instagram post of a meme reading: "Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat s--- and step on LEGOs."

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she captioned the post.

"I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f---ing spa."

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit!!!!" she continued, before bringing up Jamie Lynn specifically. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"