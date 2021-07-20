Britney Spears' Toxic Co-Star Martin Henderson On Pop Star Being 'Hounded', Talks Conservatorship Battle

YouTube

Martin Henderson revealed his thoughts on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle after having spent time with the singer as her co-star in the 2003 "Toxic" music video.

"She was such a genuinely good person," the actor recalled to Page Six on Tuesday. "I felt so much of what was happening to her was because of the way she was hounded and treated. I think anybody in that kind of situation with that kind of stress would have moments of struggle."

Henderson added, "I think it's not a surprise that she came undone the way that she did."

The 2008 court-mandated conservatorship -- put in place after Britney's two hospitalizations -- came under scrutiny once again after the pop singer's shocking court testimony this month, where she called the control of her medical and financial decisions abusive.

Although Henderson insisted he has no insider info, he speculated that the conservatorship, mainly run by Spears' father Jamie, was "probably not very fair."

"I just think whatever's going on needs to be transparent so the courts can rule in a way for her good," he continued. "I would hate to think she's being controlled or manipulated in any way because I think she's really a beautiful person."

Meanwhile, Britney appeared to call out both Jamie and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears over the conservatorship this past weekend in an Instagram post of a meme reading: "Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat s--- and step on LEGOs."

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think," she captioned the post. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f---ing spa."

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit!!!!" she continued, before bringing up Jamie Lynn specifically. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!"

"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!"