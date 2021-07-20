Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Random Burst of Body Confidence' After Filming First Sex Scene

Getty

Lovato, who admitted to "a little anxiety going into it," didn't offer any details of the project that led to the scene, but it appears to be for their upcoming NBC comedy, "Hungry.".

Demi Lovato continues to step into their self-confidence and ownership of who they are with the surprising reveal that they had just filmed a sex scene for an upcoming unidentified project.

It's the first sex scene for the singer and actor, and while they're enjoying a very busy schedule, it could really only be for the upcoming NBC comedy "Hungry," on which Lovato both stars and executive produces.

Lovato's other projects include a talk show debuting July 30 on Roku and a Peacock documentary series involving UFOs called "Unidentified with Demi Lovato." A sex scene in either show would make very, very little sense.

"Hungry" co-stars Valerie Bertinelli as Lovato's mother and is described, per EW, as a show about members of a food support group who "help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I had a little anxiety going into it," Lovato wrote of the sex scene shoot in a post to their Instagram on Tuesday. "But the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately."

The post was accompanied by a gorgeous picture of Lovato in black bra and black shorts emanating the confidence they were talking about. If the picture was taken shortly after filming, it's clear Lovato was still feeling themselves in the best possible way.

"I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that," Lovato continued their caption about the experience. "I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL) I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that!"

"It’s important to celebrate the little wins," they continued, concluding by adding, "Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤"

"Awkward hilarious sex" certainly lends credence to the reports that it's for the upcoming NBC comedy. "Hungry" has a put pilot commitment by the network, so if it doesn't get picked up, the pilot will either air as a special or the network will pay substantial penalties.