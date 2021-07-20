Hailey Baldwin Responds to Pregnancy Rumors After Justin Bieber Calls Her 'Mom'

Instagram

The pop singer sent fans in a frenzy with a snap of the couple captioned, "mom and dad."

Hailey Baldwin responded to the speculation that she is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child.

The model felt compelled to address the rumors after fans were sent in a frenzy on Monday due to the pop singer posting a photo of the couple with the caption, "mom and dad."

"I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted," she commented on the Instagram, adding a laughing emoji.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Although it appears the couple aren't expecting a baby at the moment, they have expressed their desire to start a family in previous interviews, as the "Sorry" singer told GQ in April, "Not this second, but we will eventually."

And Hailey supported that sentiment back in 2018, when she revealed to Vogue Arabia, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

While Bieber's parenting post depicted the pair as nothing but loved up, Hailey had to take to social media to clarify another rumor recently: that Justin was upset with her in a viral video.

The footage, which has since been deleted by the original user, showed the couple walking through the lobby of the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas immediately following a performance by the pop star last week, who is seen shouting animatedly at his wife.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the model shared a sweet snap of the couple kissing with the caption, "Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

"Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--- peeps," she added with a peace sign emoji.

Fans agreed with Hailey, as those claiming to be witnesses shot down reports that Justin was upset, offering the singer was just hyped after his surprise performance with Diplo at the XS Nightclub just moments earlier.