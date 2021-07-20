Jessa Duggar and Husband Welcome Baby No.4, Reveal Name

Instagram

The couple also shares sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2.

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have welcomed baby No. 4.

Jessa, 28, shared the exciting news on social media on Monday -- and revealed the baby's name on Tuesday. The "Counting On" stars welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, whom they named Fern Elliana.

Jessa announced the baby's birth on Instagram, while also sharing two YouTube videos documenting the newborn's birth story.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" she captioned her post on Monday, which featured a photo of herself in a hospital bed, holding the newborn. Jessa also added a note to her followers, telling them to watch "Part 1" of the baby's birth story on YouTube.

On Tuesday, the reality star shared another photo, above, of herself holding baby Fern and directing her followers to check out "Part 2" of the baby's birth story to learn the name.

The first video, which was posted on Jessa's YouTube channel on Monday, followed Jessa and Ben, 26, in the days leading up to Fern's birth. The clip began with footage dated to last Tuesday night, with Jessa revealing that she started having contractions, but said they weren't "super painful" and "just kind of that dull ache." She also noted her due date was three days away on July 17.

The footage continued with the couple's three other kids Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2, sharing their guessing for the sex of baby No.4. Jessa also shared that she and Ben hadn't completely settled on a name yet, noting that they were particularly "struggling" with deciding on a middle name.

In the clip, Jessa went on to give more updates. In a recorded update on Wednesday, she said she had gone to the doctor, who said "everything look[ed] good." However, as shown in the video, at 3:15 am on Sunday morning, Jessa was experiencing contractions "about every 10 minutes" and said the pain was "probably like a seven or an eight," but noted they were "still spaced out."

Following some footage of the Seeward family having some breakfast and preparing for the arrival of baby No.4, the clip then cut to Jessa and Ben in the hospital on Sunday afternoon, with the video noting that Jessa's contractions were "three minutes apart."

"Ready to have this baby!" Jessa wrote alongside the footage.

Meanwhile, Fern's birth journey continued in part two, which Jessa posted on Tuesday. The video began where part one ended around 3 PM on Sunday, with the clip documenting Jessa's hours of labor. As shown in the footage, the anesthesiologist arrived shortly after 5:00 PM to give Jessa an epidural. While the first one "didn't work," the second one was successful.

"7:14 pm -- 2nd epidural in, and praise God, started to work," the video read, before adding that at 7:39 pm, Jessa was "finally feeling some relief after 14 hours of contractions."

Her water broke only a few minutes later and Jessa was "ready to start pushing" at 7:52 PM. Baby Seeward then arrived shortly after 8:00 PM!

According to the video, Fern weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 21 inches.

The following morning, Jessa and Ben FaceTimed their children so they could see their new sibling -- and the moment was nothing short of adorable.

Later in the day, Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy arrived at the hospital to meet their baby sister in person. The video ended by teasing their first meeting.

Check out both parts of baby Seewald's birth story in the clips, above!