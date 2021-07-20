Khloe Kardashian Says Parents Who Don't Talk Race with Their Kids Are 'Setting Them Up for Failure'

Instagram

"I'm obviously not a woman of color," says Kardashian, as she opens up about raising her daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian got real about how she's raising a Black daughter and what she's doing to ensure race isn't a taboo subject for their family.

In an interview on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast this week, the 37-year-old reality TV star was asked "what kind of world" she wants her daughter True Thompson to grow up in "as a woman of color." Anderson noted, "She is a Black girl. What do you want to be different and how, as a mom, are you going to be able to navigate that space?"

"I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color," Khloe said of raising her 3-year-old, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion and variety as possible. I don't want her living in a bubble. Because we do have a privileged life, I want her to know all types of life, all types of living and be very aware of that.""

Noting that her own father, the late Robert Kardashian, was good about exposing them all "to the realities of life," Khloe said that's what she intends to do with True as well.

"I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' Of course you do!" she exclaimed. "You're only setting them up for failure when you don't talk about race and probably the things they're going to endure when they're in the 'real world.'"

Kardashian added that there's a "beauty" in being in a similar situation as some of her sisters, as both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also raising Black children. "We get to have those conversations together," said Khloe, adding that she hopes to raise True in "a world surrounded by love" but also in one where she's "still very aware she is a woman of color."

Concluded Khloe: "I have to educate her the best I can while still educating myself at the same time."

In 2020, following the murder of George Floyd and amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie gave some insight into how she feels raising a Black daughter in America. Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, wrote that "we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them." At the time, she added, "i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her."

"i'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others," she also wrote.

Kim, meanwhile, said that her children with Kanye West played a role in her passion for social justice.

"I'm raising four Black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against Black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier," she said in a 2020 interview with CR Fashion Book. "Once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn't stop."