Lala Kent Calls Out Demi Lovato's 'California Sober' Stance: 'You're Not Sober'

Getty

"I don't like to judge, but I actually think that that's super offensive."

While Demi Lovato believes "recovery isn't a one-size-fits-all solution" when it comes to sobriety, "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent made it clear she's firmly against the singer's "California Sober" approach -- and, in fact, finds it "super offensive."

Lovato, who has been open about their struggle with hard drugs and near-fatal overdose in the past, recently revealed they've been "smoking weed and drinking in moderation" -- adding that they'd just be setting themselves up for "failure" if they swore off everything entirely. "It isn't for everybody. Recovery isn't a one-size-fits-all solution," they added.

Speaking about the "California Sober" mentality and Lovato's song of the same name in an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef this week, Kent didn't mince words.

"You know, I don't like to judge, but I actually think that that's super offensive," she began. "You know, there are people out there who work their ass off to never take themselves out of ... never take themselves out of reality and to never place themselves in an altered state."

"You know, they don't even, when they have a cold, take DayQuil or NyQuil," she continued. "So to say that you're like 'California Sober' or this type of sober is extremely offensive, I think."

"Sober to me means that you are not taking yourself out of reality," added Kent, saying the mentality was "not a real thing" and adding, "You're not sober. If you are drinking or you're smoking weed, you're not sober."

Kent herself has been sober since the end of 2018, going public with her alcoholism in March 2019 after joining Alcoholics Anonymous. "I always say if you don’t have to be sober, I wouldn’t recommend it," she said at the time, "but me, as someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible."

Lovato, meanwhile, opened up a bit more about their approach to sobriety during an appearance on Ellen back in April.

"This term is something that like I personally identified with on this journey of finding a middle ground," Demi explained. "I've dealt with so much struggle when it comes to addiction -- whether it's food, whether it's substances -- and this all-or-nothing state of mind -- like good versus bad foods -- I can't."

"If I don't apply that with my eating disorder recovery, why is that going to work with anything?" they added.