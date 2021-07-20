Watch Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Make Her Modeling Debut in OshKosh Ad

YouTube

In the new back-to-school campaign for the children's apparel brand OshKosh B'Gosh, Monroe, 10, made her modeling debut. The campaign, which is titled "Today is Somebody" and was announced on Tuesday, pays tribute to Mariah, Muhammad Ali and Outkast and their "childhood experiences," according to the company's press release.

In the ad, Monroe can be seen portraying the singer at age 10. Per the press release, the campaign honors Mariah's "childhood, her songwriting and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers." The press release noted that the ad also includes nods to Mariah's memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," and some of her music.

"Someday it's going to be different," Monroe said in the spot, above. "The melodies that live in my head, someday they'll live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"

Monroe rocked a pair of OshKosh overalls in the ad. According to E!, her outfit, which Mariah collaborated on, is an homage to Mariah and her music video for her hit, "Someday," in which she wore a pair of OshKosh jeans.

"As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts," Mariah said in a statement shown in the press release. "We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path."

The "Today is Someday" campaign, which launches on Friday, is about "encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they'll become someday," per the press release. It highlights "notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination" and will feature "inspiring inner monologues" from Mariah, Muhammad Ali and Outkast (André 3000 and Big Boi) as children.

In the press release, Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing of OshKosh B'gosh, said the back-to-school campaign "represents a new, fresh take" for the children's wear brand, "one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children."

"OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations," he continued. "As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons -- aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school."