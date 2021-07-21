Jeff Lewis Had Secret Romance with Ex Gage Edward -- But It 'Didn't Work Out'

YouTube/Instagram

"He's still hanging on to every f---ing thing I ever did."

Jeff Lewis claims he and ex Gage Edward recently rekindled their romance -- but, surprise surprise, it "didn't work out" ... again.

During Wednesday's episode of his Sirius XM radio show, "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Flipping Out" star said he and Edward dated for three months and went on a dozen dates, before Edward ultimately broke it off.

Lewis, 51, began by noting that he and Edward started "dating" again "about a month" after Lewis and his on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Anderson split. "We went on probably about 12 dates," Lewis said, adding that he and Edward "spent a lot of time" with their 4-year-old daughter, Monroe.

The Bravo star said he waited to discuss reconnecting with his ex on his radio show because he "didn't really know what it was" -- and added, "I wanted us to kind of quietly figure it out."

Ultimately, he added, "It didn't work out."

"So basically what happened was, we were seeing each other for about three months," he explained. "I want to say it was like 12 dates, a couple of sleepovers, lots of dinners and breakfast with Monroe and all of that. It was cool. I was having a great time. I felt like, 'Wow, maybe my family is coming back together.' I was having a nice time. I thought we were doing well."

Lewis said he feels like he's "a better communicator" now than he was in the past, noting that he put in the "work" during the two years that he and Edward weren't together. However, according to Jeff, Gage hadn't changed and "started pulling away" and "was very hot and cold" when they reunited.

"I didn't get mad. I didn't get passive-aggressive," he said. "I just was like flat out, 'Hey, can I talk to you? I feel like you're being very selective with your attention and your affection. It feels very hot and cold. I'm feeling rejected.' I mean, I was like, 'Who is this guy?'"

In the past, Lewis said he would have wanted an answer right away, but he said he was "cool" in the situation. "I said, 'Look, it's a lot of information. Just marinade on it and then get back to me and let's discuss it,'" he continued. "Three days later, 'I think we should just be friends.' That's what I got."

Lewis said he told Edward that he "was a little shocked" because he thought it "was going well" between them.

"He said, 'Actually, you know, there's a few times that you triggered me,'" Lewis claimed, "and I said, 'Well, I wouldn't know what those triggers are because you never communicated with me. And had you communicated with me, we could have discussed it in the moment ... maybe I needed to adjust my behavior.'"

Addressing his guest, psychotherapist Dr. Donna Dannenfelser, who had asked him what he ultimately learned, Lewis said, "You told me from the very beginning that if, when this kind of situation happens, you have to start a new relationship."

"He did a lot of s----- f---ing things to me," he continued, starting to get heated. "And you know what? I was willing to forget, forgive and start over. But the reality is he's not willing to forget. He's not willing to start. He's still hanging on to every f---ing thing I ever did."

"The other thing too is I've apologized for the 6,000 things that I have done in the last 12 years in detail," he added.